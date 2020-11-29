HBO Max Black Friday 2020 Deals: What Are the Best Ways to Save on HBO Max on Black Friday & Cyber Monday?

In September, HBO Max ran a special promotion that gave new subscribers the service for just $11.99 a month for the next 12 months. While they didn’t bring it back for Black Friday and haven’t announced one yet for Cyber Monday, there are still ways to save on HBO Max for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020.

If you want to save on another streaming service, you could always take advantage of Hulu’s Black Friday deal, which will give you the streaming service for just $1.99 per month for the 12 months (normally $5.99).

But if you want to save on HBO Max, we will go through the different available offers, including an Amex offer, discounted gift cards, and more. So, you want a deal on HBO Max for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020, we got you covered.

1. Get $7 off For 3 Months with your Amex Card

Select American Express cardholders are eligible to $7 back the next three months ($21 total), when they spend $14.99 or more at HBO Max. The deal is targeted, so you will have to see if you’re eligible.

If you are eligible, that means you can get the service for just $7.99 a month for three months.

2. Save 20% on HBO Max When You Purchase Discounted Gift Cards

One benefit of subscribing via the App Store or Google Play is you can pay for the service with gift cards. For instance, on Black Friday & Cyber Monday, you can get discounted gift cards.

Whether you’re an existing or new HBO Max subscriber, you can pay through iTunes or Google Play.

Both Target and Best Buy are offering a $20 Gift Card, when you buy a $100 Apple Gift Card, which can be used on the App Store.

While we haven’t spotted any Google Play gift cards just yet, in year’s past there have been 20% off Google Play gift cards at various retailers.

When you get 20% off a discounted gift card, that means you can get Netflix’s Standard Plan for just ~11.20 a month.

3. Get HBO Max for Free with an AT&T Plan

If you subscribe to an AT&T Unlimited Elite plan, you will get HBO Max included in your plan. For a limited time, you can get 5 lines of the Unlimited Elite for just $45 a line.

4. Get Hulu For Just $1.99 a Month

While it’s not Netflix, there are some good alternatives offering Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Until Monday, you can get Hulu for just $1.99 per month for an entire year. This is available to new and returning subscribers (those who haven’t had Hulu for the last three months).

30-Day Free Trial $5.99+ / month hulu.com Get Hulu For Just $1.99/mo. For Next 12 Months, Ends 11/30.

5. Save $60 a Year with Disney Bundle of Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+

Looking for three streaming services for less than Netflix? You can get Disney+ ($6.99), Hulu with Limited Commercials ($5.99) and ESPN+ ($5.99) for just $12.99 a month ($18.99 separately). That’s $1 less a month than just Netflix.

If you already a subscriber to Hulu or ESPN+, you can just sign-up here with your same email address as your Hulu or ESPN+ account and you will get your discount. If you prefer the Hulu (No Ads) plan or Hulu Live TV, here’s a trick how can bundle Disney+ with those services.