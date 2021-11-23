 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
HBO Max

HBO Max Black Friday Deals and Sales - What Are the Best Ways to Save?

Ben Bowman

If you’d like to raise your entertainment game this holiday season, HBO Max packs a powerful punch. Deals are increasingly difficult to find on this top-tier streamer, but The Streamable can guide you to the best bargain. Let’s take a look at your ways to save.

  1. Get 30 days free with a new Roku device
  2. Save with American Express
  3. Get 4 free months with the purchase of certain Samsung TVs
  4. Switch your wireless plan to AT&T
  5. Switch to Cricket Wireless
  6. Consider another great streaming deal

If you’re looking for the best streaming deals, here are the best ways to save today:
| Service | Deal | Normal Price | Link |
|—-|—-|—-|—-|
| Hulu | 30-Day Free Trial | $6.99 | 30-Day Free Trial |
| Paramount+ | 30-Day Free Trial | $9.99 | 30-Day Free Trial |
| Sling TV | $25 OFF Your First Month + Free Showtime | $10 First Month | Get $25 OFF your first month |
| Philo | 50% OFF Your First Month | $12.50 First Month | Get 50% OFF your first month W/ Code: WATCHPHILONOV |
| HBO Max | 16% OFF When You Pre-Pay Annually | $8.33-$12.50 per Month | Sign Up Now |
| discovery+ | $0.99 For 3 Months | $4.99 | Sign Up Now |
| AMC+ | $0.99 For 2 Months | $0.99 For 2 Months | Sign Up Now |
| Showtime | $0.99 For 2 Months | $0.99 For 2 Months | Sign Up Now |

1. 30 Days Free with Roku Purchase

If you buy a new Roku and activate it between before January 14, 2022, you can enjoy your free month of HBO Max. The deal is only available to new HBO Max subscribers. You’ll see the free trial pop up when you activate the Roku.

2. American Express Deal

If you have an American Express card, you can get $25 back when you spend $99.99 or more on an annual plan for HBO Max. In the AmEx app, simply click on “Offers” to access the deal.

3. Buy a Samsung TV

If you buy a qualifying Samsung TV from BJ’s Wholesale, Costco, or Sam’s Club (in store or online), you may qualify for 4 free months of HBO Max. Here’s how it works.

  • Purchase a qualifying Samsung QLED TV from BJ’s Wholesale, Costco, or Sam’s Club before October 31, 2022.
  • Be a new HBO Max subscriber or a returning subscriber who previously subscribed to HBO Max via Samsung Checkout.
  • Be a U.S. resident who is 18 years or older.
  • Visit the Samsung Promotions page after your purchase and choose HBO Max as your gift.
  • Upload your receipt.
  • You’ll get a coupon code in your email.

4. Switch to AT&T

If you get the Unlimited Elite wireless plan, HBO Max is included.

5. Switch to Cricket Wireless

Cricket Wireless will offer the ad-supported tier of HBO Max for free to new and existing customers on their $60/mo. unlimited plan.

6. Other Great Streaming Deals

Service Deal Normal Price Link
Hulu 30-Day Free Trial $6.99 30-Day Free Trial
Paramount+ 30-Day Free Trial $9.99 30-Day Free Trial
Sling TV $25 OFF Your First Month + Free Showtime $10 First Month Get $25 OFF your first month
Philo 50% OFF Your First Month $12.50 First Month Get 50% OFF your first month W/ Code: WATCHPHILONOV
HBO Max 16% OFF When You Pre-Pay Annually $8.33-$12.50 per Month Sign Up Now
discovery+ $0.99 For 3 Months $4.99 Sign Up Now
AMC+ $0.99 For 2 Months $0.99 For 2 Months Sign Up Now
Showtime $0.99 For 2 Months $0.99 For 2 Months Sign Up Now

About HBO Max

For movie fans, there’s practically no better streaming service than HBO Max. You’ll get brand new blockbusters on the same day they’re released in theaters (at least through the rest of the year), a huge library of hits both new and old, and the top-notch HBO library of hits like “The Sopranos,” “The Wire,” “Sex and the City,” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Subscribers also get access to virtually every DC superhero film — Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman live here. Parents will appreciate access to select episodes from every season of “Sesame Street.” There’s also the unmatched quality of HBO's documentary library.

If you love movies, HBO Max has an incredibly deep selection of exclusives along with several outstanding titles that rotate through the service. You simply can’t go wrong with HBO Max

Sign Up
hbomax.com

HBO Max

HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals, and access to every Warner Bros. film on HBO Max on the same day that it hits theaters.

HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.

Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like Succession, Mare of Easttown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.

All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.

They also will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers, like “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco), “Love Life” (Anna Kendrick), as well as reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl.”

Sign Up
$9.99+ / month
hbomax.com

Get 16% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.