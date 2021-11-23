HBO Max Black Friday Deals and Sales - What Are the Best Ways to Save?

If you’d like to raise your entertainment game this holiday season, HBO Max packs a powerful punch. Deals are increasingly difficult to find on this top-tier streamer, but The Streamable can guide you to the best bargain. Let’s take a look at your ways to save.

If you’re looking for the best streaming deals, here are the best ways to save today:

| Service | Deal | Normal Price | Link |

|—-|—-|—-|—-|

| Hulu | 30-Day Free Trial | $6.99 | 30-Day Free Trial |

| Paramount+ | 30-Day Free Trial | $9.99 | 30-Day Free Trial |

| Sling TV | $25 OFF Your First Month + Free Showtime | $10 First Month | Get $25 OFF your first month |

| Philo | 50% OFF Your First Month | $12.50 First Month | Get 50% OFF your first month W/ Code: WATCHPHILONOV |

| HBO Max | 16% OFF When You Pre-Pay Annually | $8.33-$12.50 per Month | Sign Up Now |

| discovery+ | $0.99 For 3 Months | $4.99 | Sign Up Now |

| AMC+ | $0.99 For 2 Months | $0.99 For 2 Months | Sign Up Now |

| Showtime | $0.99 For 2 Months | $0.99 For 2 Months | Sign Up Now |

1. 30 Days Free with Roku Purchase

If you buy a new Roku and activate it between before January 14, 2022, you can enjoy your free month of HBO Max. The deal is only available to new HBO Max subscribers. You’ll see the free trial pop up when you activate the Roku.

Get the Deal $19.99 amazon.com Save $15 on a Roku Premiere

2. American Express Deal

If you have an American Express card, you can get $25 back when you spend $99.99 or more on an annual plan for HBO Max. In the AmEx app, simply click on “Offers” to access the deal.

3. Buy a Samsung TV

If you buy a qualifying Samsung TV from BJ’s Wholesale, Costco, or Sam’s Club (in store or online), you may qualify for 4 free months of HBO Max. Here’s how it works.

Purchase a qualifying Samsung QLED TV from BJ’s Wholesale, Costco, or Sam’s Club before October 31, 2022.

Be a new HBO Max subscriber or a returning subscriber who previously subscribed to HBO Max via Samsung Checkout.

Be a U.S. resident who is 18 years or older.

Visit the Samsung Promotions page after your purchase and choose HBO Max as your gift.

Upload your receipt.

You’ll get a coupon code in your email.

4. Switch to AT&T

If you get the Unlimited Elite wireless plan, HBO Max is included.

5. Switch to Cricket Wireless

Cricket Wireless will offer the ad-supported tier of HBO Max for free to new and existing customers on their $60/mo. unlimited plan.

About HBO Max

For movie fans, there’s practically no better streaming service than HBO Max. You’ll get brand new blockbusters on the same day they’re released in theaters (at least through the rest of the year), a huge library of hits both new and old, and the top-notch HBO library of hits like “The Sopranos,” “The Wire,” “Sex and the City,” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Subscribers also get access to virtually every DC superhero film — Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman live here. Parents will appreciate access to select episodes from every season of “Sesame Street.” There’s also the unmatched quality of HBO's documentary library.

If you love movies, HBO Max has an incredibly deep selection of exclusives along with several outstanding titles that rotate through the service. You simply can’t go wrong with HBO Max