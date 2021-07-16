HBO Max Deals and Promos: How to Stream Space Jam 2 (For Free or Cheap)

Space Jam: A New Legacy is finally here and it’s heading straight to HBO Max, the same day as it hits theaters. In the sequel to Space Jam, now LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory.

If you want to stream the movie, you can watch it with HBO Max Ad-Free plan, but we have a few ways that you can save even more if you want to watch LeBron and team.

Can You Stream ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ For Free?

If you subscribe to HBO Max Ad-Free Plan, then Space Jam: A New Legacy is included in your HBO Max subscription at no extra charge. If you subscribe to their lower price HBO Max with Ads plan, you must upgrade to HBO Max (Ad-Free) to stream the movie.

If you are not a subscriber, unfortunately HBO Max no longer directly offers a free trial, but there are still some way to get a great deal on HBO Max.

1. Get 16% OFF HBO Max

1. Get 16% OFF HBO Max

HBO Max recently updated their plans with a big way to save. If you subscribe to their annual plan, you can get 12 months of the Ad-Supported service for $100 ($8.33) or Ad-Free, which includes “Space Jam: A New Legacy”, for just $150 ($12.50 a month).

That is a 16% savings over the monthly plan of $9.99 and $14.99 month respectively. While you do have to commit to a year, in addition to HBO Max-exclusive content, on the ad-free plan you will get Warner Bros. movies the same day they hit theaters throughout 2021.

2. Get $25 off Annual Plan with your Amex Card

Select American Express cardholders are eligible to get $25 OFF, when they spend $99 or more. The deal is targeted, so you will have to see if you’re eligible.

If you are eligible, that means you can get the ad-supported service for $74.99 for 12 months ($6.25 a month) or ad-free, which includes Warner Bros. New Release like Space Jam for $125 for 12 months ($10.41 a month).

3. Get 1-Year of HBO Max For Free with AT&T TV

If you’re looking for a way to stream live TV, you might want to check out the all-new AT&T TV plans, which now include HBO Max for free for 1-year. The new AT&T TV Choice plan ($84.99) includes 75+ channels, including Top 35 Cable Channels, your local RSN and is the only option to stream Bally Sports RSNs, YES Network, Altitude, Spectrum SportsNet, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

4. Get HBO Max for Free with an AT&T Wireless Plan

If you subscribe to an AT&T Unlimited Elite plan, you will get HBO Max included in your plan. For a limited time, you can get 5 lines of the Unlimited Elite for just $45 a line.