HBO Max is Now Available on Cox Contour and Contour Stream Player

WarnerMedia and Cox announced today that HBO Max now available using Contour 2 or Contour Stream Player devices, giving Cox customers access to HBO Max’s full portfolio of original series and programming on one platform. Rollout of the app begins today.

The launch on Cox comes just in time for the release of the highly anticipated feature film Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which will come to the service on March 18th. The film will be available in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to Cox customers on supported devices.

Contour customers can access the HBO Max app over the internet by saying “HBO Max” into the Contour Remote or, for example, by saying the name of a desired title (like, The Flight Attendant). Cox customers will also be able to find the HBO Max app content library integrated throughout the Contour experience, and sign-up directly form the device.

In addition to the release of “Justice League”, customers will be able to stream Warner Bros. film Godzilla vs. Kong will debut on HBO Max on March 31. Also coming is “Superman: The Animated Series” which comes to HBO Max for the first time in high definition, alongside the first two seasons of Final Space and the “South ParQ Vaccination Special.”

It’s no surprise that HBO Max would come to Cox Contour, the device is based on Comcast’s X1 platform which rolled out HBO Max in December.