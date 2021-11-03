HBO Max is the Most Downloaded Streaming App in the US in 2021

HBO Max has been downloaded more than any other streaming app in the US in 2021, 38 million times, per a report from Apptopia. It has the second-highest average monthly users of any streaming service for the year.

Sign Up $9.99+ / month hbomax.com Get 16% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually

Streaming app downloads are a rising tide, growing by nearly 20% over the last year. 2021 has seen more streaming app downloads than any other year by the third quarter, and HBO Max has taken the lion’s share of that growth.

That surge may have been helped by Amazon’s recent dropping of over 5 million HBO Max accounts, which forced users to download the new app.

With a European launch underway, a stable and growing domestic presence can be nothing but comforting for the company.

Disney+ was downloaded 29 million times in the US in the first three quarters of 2021 making it the second most downloaded streaming app.

Netflix was downloaded 28 million times. Tubi was downloaded 22.7 million times, and Hulu was downloaded 22.6 million times. The top ten was rounded out in successive order by Peacock TV, Amazon Prime Video, Discovery+, Pluto TV and Paramount+.

Netflix maintained the worldwide lead with 130 million downloads from January to September followed by Disney+ (100 million downloads) and Amazon Prime Video (94 million downloads).

Disney+ was the highest grossing streaming app in the US, worldwide and in Europe. HBO Max was the second highest grossing in the US. Tencent video was the second highest grossing worldwide. And Netflix took silver in Europe.

Two streaming apps which focus on anime — Crunchyroll and Funimation — ranked in the top 10 streaming apps with the highest average monthly users speaking to the demand for the genre among American audiences.