HBO Removed From Apple TV Channels, Existing Subscribers Unable to Log In to HBO Max App

HBO has been removed from Apple TV Channels, leaving those who normally access their HBO subscription through the Apple TV App, without a way to stream content from the pay-tv outlet.

With the launch of HBO Max, HBO was no longer available for new users through Apple TV Channels. Existing subscribers were still able to use their subscriptions. However, on Thursday, all of that changed. As a result, HBO is no longer available for access through Apple TV Channels at all.

In the days leading up to the change, users of HBO on Apple TV Channels were made aware of the upcoming change by way of a message on the HBO sign-in screen, according to a Reddit post. One Reddit user included a screenshot of the message, which reads, “HBO is ending its channel service on July 22. After that, get HBO Max to continue watching.”

When users subscribe to individual outlets — like HBO, Paramount+, STARZ — through Apple TV Channels, all billing and account maintenance is performed through Apple. After billing occurs, users are able to access the content through the Apple TV App on their iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, or other streaming devices.

With HBO being removed from the options available through Apple TV Channels, existing HBO customers need to contact Apple and cancel their HBO subscription before contacting HBO Max to create a new account in order to access the content.

On Twitter, one user writes, “Hey @hbomax you logged me out on all my devices and there’s no way back in. I subscribed via the HBO @AppleTV channel, so I don’t have a separate login. What’s the deal?”

Another Twitter user points out that they already paid for their subscription early, so they are losing money while they cannot access their account.

Hopefully, this issue will be resolved quickly so HBO subscribers can access the content they already paid for.

A few Reddit users found a way to access their existing accounts while waiting for a fix. One user explains you can get back into your account by “signing up for a new HBO Max account using the same email address that was used when initially setting up your HBO Max account after signing in with your Apple ID restores your account.”

Viewers are advised to double-check with their cable or wireless providers before creating a new HBO Max account. Viewers who receive their cable, satellite, or telephone service from AT&T may receive free or discounted HBO Max service.