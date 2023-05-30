HeroGo Live TV Removes ABC, CBS From Promised Channel Lineup, Service Offers No Way to Cancel

Four days into its revamp as a live TV streaming service, HeroGo TV has finally corrected its homepage to reflect that ABC and CBS are not available on the platform. When live TV channels were added to HeroGo on Friday night, its website touted a lineup including all 35 of the top cable channels available, but its original graphic included some channels that were not available.

Alarmingly, there seems to be no way to cancel your service once you subscribe.

Despite multiple attempts to reach out, HeroGo TV has not responded to The Streamable’s emails.

If you choose to access the 7-day free trial, you’ll find a very buggy live TV interface. During last night’s NBA Eastern Conference Finals game, HeroGo’s channel guide incorrectly identified the program as “Star Wars.”

Even if you get past the poor user interface, the service doesn’t offer a DVR, which is a likely dealbreaker for most people.

The service does offer a 72-hour “catchup” feature, so you’re able to go back and see what you may have missed, but the flawed channel listings mean you’ll see images like this:

That’s an image from the NBA post-game show, matched with “The Empire Strikes Back” information. Clearly, a major problem for anyone trying to watch time-shifted TV. Since the catch-up feature seems to take images at random, you’ll also see images from commercials used as thumbnails. While Jimmy Butler does appear in this TV commercial, the’s not the star of this episode of “Cold Case.”

While HeroGo TV offers many different tiers, most people looking for live TV won’t find the channel lineup compelling until you reach the Elite tier ($54.99/month). That level offers A&E, AMC, BET, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNBC, CNN, Comedy Central, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Food Network, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, MSNBC, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Syfy, TBS, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, truTV, USA Network, and VH1

You’ll need to jump to the Ultimate plan ($129/month) to get Discovery and Hallmark Channel. The Ultimate tier also includes Lifetime, despite not being shown on the website’s graphic. That Ultimate tier is more expensive because it also includes movie channels like HBO, Showtime, and Starz. The most expensive level also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and NHL Network.

There’s nothing stopping you from giving this problematic service a free trial, but we can’t recommend it as your go-to live TV provider, especially since there seems to be no way to cancel it once you’ve started.

If you want live TV, we recommend reliable providers like DIRECTV STREAM or a discounted streamer like Sling TV or Philo if you’re price sensitive. As always, run your favorite channels through our Service Matchmaker to be sure you’re getting everything you need.