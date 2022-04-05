How to Redeem MLB.TV for Free for 2022 MLB Season

If you are a T-Mobile customer, today is a big day. For the seventh straight year, subscribers to the mobile carrier will get MLB.TV included in their T-Mobile or Sprint plan for free; the baseball package normally costs $139.99 for the season.

MLB.TV includes out-of-market access to almost every game (excluding ESPN, FOX, MLB Network, Apple TV+, and Peacock national telecasts). This is ideal for fans who live away from their favorite team or want to watch teams or players out of their local area.

How to Redeem Free MLB.TV

1. Open T-Mobile Tuesday App

To redeem the offer, subscribers will be able to access an exclusive link from the T-Mobile Tuesday app starting on April 5.

2. Click “Redeem Offer” in T-Mobile Tuesday App

Once you click Redeem in the T-Mobile Tuesday App, it will prompt you to install the MLB App and log-in to your account.

3. Once you are logged in, click “Redeem Now”

Once you are logged in to the MLB App, click “Redeem Now” to accept the offer.

4. Start Streaming MLB.TV Games

When it is successful, it will say “You’re All Set” and bring you to a screen that says “Watch Now.”

That’s it. If you want in on this deal, make sure you redeem the offer before April 12.

MLB.TV has added some new features for 2022 as well. Perhaps most importantly for out-of-market fans wanting to keep up with their favorite team, they will be able to watch pre and postgame coverage for a select number of clubs. The teams whose pre and postgame shows will be available when the season kicks off on April 7 will be:

Arizona Diamondbacks

Atlanta Braves

Boston Red Sox

Chicago Cubs

Cincinnati Reds

Cleveland Guardians

Detroit Tigers

Los Angeles Angels

San Diego Padres

Seattle Mariners

St. Louis Cardinals

Tampa Bay Rays

Toronto Blue Jays

Also, the streamer will be expanding its nightly whip-around show “MLB Big Inning” from weeknights to seven days per week. The service will also be updating its streaming apps throughout the season with a new set of playback controls, including inning milestones, in-game details, and a personalized scoreboard.

There will also be an expanded content library available for viewers, included will be MLB.TV originals like “Vendors” and “Out Of The Park Films,” as well as returning shows like “MLB Carded” and “Baseball Zen,” as well as a range of on-demand highlights and content.