How to Stream 2020 Tokyo Olympics Live Online Without Cable: TV Schedule, Streaming Options, 4K, Free Options
While you might have waited an extra year to watch the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, you will be rewarded with more ways to stream the Olympics than ever before. Unlike the last Summer Olympics, there are more ways to watch Live TV online and better options to stream the Olympic Games for Free.
This will also be the first Olympics that offers 4K coverage of most major events – many of which you can stream without the need of cable or satellite. We’re going to run through your various streaming options and how to stream some of your favorite sports. To keep track on how to stream Olympic events, visit our 2020 Tokyo Olympics section for up-to-date TV and Streaming Schedules.
Our Picks
Best Overall
fuboTV
- NBC
- NBCSN, USA Network, & CNBC
- Golf Channel
- Olympic Channel
- 4K Coverage in Select Markets
Budget Pick
Sling TV
- NBC (via NBC Sports App)
- NBCSN & USA Network
- Olympic Channel & Golf Channel (+$11)
- CNBC (+$6)
Ways to Watch the 2020 Olympics Games without Cable
1. Subscribe to a Live TV Streaming Service
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch games live using Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, iOS, Android, and Web. Since the Olympics are at weird hours, you can even DVR the events to watch them after they start.
This is the best option for fans that want to watch all Olympic action including the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony, just like if they had a cable or satellite subscription. With these services you’ll be able to stream CNBC, Golf Channel, NBC, NBC Sports Network, Olympic Channel, and USA Network depending on your plan.
fuboTV and Hulu Live TV both include all of those channels as part of their base plan ($64.99), after a 7-Day Free Trial. You can also stream those with a subscription to YouTube TV.
Sling TV ($35) is the least expensive option. With their Sling Blue plan, you can get your first month for just $10, which includes NBC (in select markets), NBCSN, and USA Network. You can add-on their Extra Packs to get CNBC, Olympic Channel, or Golf Channel.
4K Live Coverage 2020 Olympics
fuboTV ($64.99) is the only Live TV Streaming Service that includes 4K Olympic Coverage at no extra charge to their service. In select markets, you will be able to stream 4K coverage on NBC, while in all markets you can watch Golf, Tennis, and Wrestling on Olympic Channel and Golf Channel.
YouTube TV also offers Olympic Coverage in 4K, as part of their 4K Plus Add-on, which is an additional $19.99 a month, after a free trial.
All Live Streaming Options
You can also stream the 2020 Olympic Games with Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.
fuboTV
Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC, NBCSN, USA, CNBC, Golf Channel, Olympic Channel
4K Coverage: Included (in select markets)
Hulu Live TV
Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC, NBCSN, USA, CNBC, Golf Channel, Olympic Channel
Sling Blue
Price: $10 (first month)
Includes: NBC*, NBCSN, USA, CNBC (+$6), Golf Channel & Olympic Channel (+$11)
NBC is available in 17 markets.
AT&T TV
Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC, NBCSN, USA, CNBC, Golf Channel (+$15), Olympic Channel (+$15)
YouTube TV
Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC, NBCSN, USA, CNBC, Golf Channel, Olympic Channel
4K Coverage: +$19.99 (after Free Trial)
2. Stream 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Peacock
For the first time, NBC will be making many major events from the Olympics available to stream for free on Peacock. Peacock will stream daily live shows, original programming, Olympic channels, full-event replays, and curated highlights of NBC Olympics coverage.
On Peacock you will be able to watch Gymnastics and Track & Field live for free, while you will need to upgrade to Peacock Premium ($4.99 a month) to stream USA Men’s Basketball Coverage. If you are a Comcast customer, you can get Peacock Premium with your Internet plan at no extra charge.
Peacock’s Daily Streaming Schedule:
- Tokyo LIVE (including live competition): 6-11am ET
- Tokyo Gold: 11am-12pm ET (recap of events)
- On Her Turf: 7-7:30pm ET
- Tokyo Tonight: 7:30pm ET - Midnight ET
Each morning on Peacock, Tokyo LIVE will present live coverage of some of the day’s Olympic events. Tokyo LIVE will feature live competition, interviews, highlights, medal ceremonies and athlete profiles. Tokyo LIVE will stream from 6 – 11 a.m. ET daily.
Peacock is currently available for download on on all devices that Peacock is available including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox, PS4, iPhone, iPad, Android, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV (via AirPlay), Xfinity Flex, and Xfinity X1.
Tokyo Gold
Tokyo Gold will give viewers a comprehensive look at the most compelling performances of the day. This hour-long highlight program will showcase outstanding moments with in-depth packages, expert analysis and compelling athlete interviews.
On Her Turf at the Olympics
Peacock will celebrate female athletes competing at the Tokyo Olympics with features, interviews and timely coverage.
Tokyo Tonight
Peacock will wrap up the evening with Tokyo Tonight. The primetime show will put the viewer in the middle of the competition day in Tokyo with fast paced highlights of events as they happen. Interviews, features and live reports from the host city will all be used to make the viewer feel like they are at the Games.
3. Use NBC or NBC Sports App TV Everywhere to Stream Games
If you get access NBC and their cable channels as part of your cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service, you can watch the entire 2020 Tokyo Olympics using the NBC Sports and NBC App. In addition to being able to stream all Olympics events live, you can also watch them on-demand.
You can download the NBC and NBC Sports App on all major streaming platforms including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS and Android. Once you do that, you can use your streaming or cable credentials to log-in to the app and unlock free streaming.
If your streaming service limits the number of simultaneous users, this is a good way to expand that without the stream counting towards your limit.
If you don’t have cable or streaming credentials, you’ll get a one-time pass of 30 minutes, with 5 minutes of additional access per day.
4. Use an OTA Antenna or Locast to Watch NBC
Just like the old days, you can still pick up local channels like NBC from an antenna. Outside of the cost of the antenna, you won’t pay a thing to watch all the coverage of the NBC main network.
If you live within 35 miles of the broadcast signal, you will likely be able to pick up your locals channels with a cheap indoor antenna ($15-30).
We suggest the Mohu Leaf 30 (30-mile range) or Mohu Leaf 50 (60-mile range) depending on line of sight.
Additionally, if you live in one of the ~35 markets they cover, you can use donation-based Locast to stream your local NBC affiliate. While you can watch 15 minutes for free at at time, you will need to make a $5.50 a month donation to keep watching.
Mohu Leaf 30
Up to 30 Mile Range
Mohu Leaf 50
Up to 60 Mile Range
How to Stream Every Olympic 2020 Event
