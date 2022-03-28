How to Stream All 2022 Academy Awards Winners Including ‘CODA’

The 94th Academy Awards were held last night on Sunday, March 28 and for the first time, a streaming service won Hollywood’s top award. Apple TV+’s deaf family drama “CODA” won Best Picture as well as Best Adapted Screenplay for writer and director Sian Heder, and Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur, the first deaf man to win an acting Oscar.

Also, the night’s most-awarded movie was “Dune,” which won in six categories including cinematography and production design. “The Power of the Dog,” was the most nominated movie of the night and won Best Director with Jane Campion, the second women in a row to win the honor after Chloé Zhao won last year for “Nomadland.”

Lastly, Will Smith (“King Richard”) won Best Actor while also derailing the ceremony after comedian Chris Rock made a joke at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense. Seated in the front row, Smith got on stage and smacked Rock before returning to his seat and yelling profanities at the stage.

Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”) won in the Best Actress category and Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”) was the first openly queer woman of color to win an acting Oscar, claiming the Best Supporting Actress award.

Here is the full list of winners of the Oscars 2022 and where to stream them:

Best Picture: CODA

Troy Kotsu won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor and Sian Heder won for Best Adapted Screenplay.

CODA August 11, 2021 As a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults), Ruby is the only hearing person in her deaf family. When the family’s fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music and her fear of abandoning her parents.

Best Cinematography: Dune

The film won the most Academy Awards this year, bringing home Best Original Score, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, Best Visual Effects, Best Cinematography, and Best Sound.

Dune September 15, 2021 Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Best Director: Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

The Power of the Dog November 17, 2021 A domineering but charismatic rancher wages a war of intimidation on his brother’s new wife and her teen son, until long-hidden secrets come to light.

Best Actress: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

The award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling was also given to “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

The Eyes of Tammy Faye September 17, 2021 In the 1970s and ’80s, Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and a theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance, and prosperity.

Best Actor: Will Smith (King Richard)

King Richard November 18, 2021 The story of how Richard Williams served as a coach to his daughters Venus and Serena, who will soon become two of the most legendary tennis players in history.

Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

West Side Story December 8, 2021 Two youngsters from rival New York City gangs fall in love, but tensions between their respective friends build toward tragedy.

Best Original Screenplay: Belfast

Belfast November 12, 2021 Buddy is a young boy on the cusp of adolescence, whose life is filled with familial love, childhood hijinks, and a blossoming romance. Yet, with his beloved hometown caught up in increasing turmoil, his family faces a momentous choice: hope the conflict will pass or leave everything they know behind for a new life.

Best Animated Feature Film: Encanto

Encanto November 24, 2021 The tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.

Best Documentary Feature: Summer of Soul

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) July 2, 2021 During the same summer as Woodstock, over 300,000 people attended the Harlem Cultural Festival, celebrating African American music and culture, and promoting Black pride and unity. The footage from the festival sat in a basement, unseen for over 50 years, keeping this incredible event in America’s history lost—until now.

Best International Feature Film: Drive My Car

Drive My Car August 18, 2021 Yusuke Kafuku, a stage actor and director, still unable, after two years, to cope with the loss of his beloved wife, accepts to direct Uncle Vanja at a theater festival in Hiroshima. There he meets Misaki, an introverted young woman, appointed to drive his car. In between rides, secrets from the past and heartfelt confessions will be unveiled.

Best Original Song: No Time To Die by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

No Time to Die September 29, 2021 James Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga

Best Costume Design: Cruella

Cruella May 26, 2021 In 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, a young grifter named Estella is determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

Best Short Documentary: The Queen of Basketball

The Queen of Basketball June 10, 2021 She is arguably the greatest living women’s basketball player. She’s won three national trophies; she played in the ‘76 Olympics; she was drafted to the NBA. But have you ever heard of Lucy Harris?

Best Animated Short Film: The Windshield Wiper

The Windshield Wiper July 13, 2021 Inside a cafe while smoking a whole pack of cigarettes, a man poses an ambitious question: “What is Love?”. A collection of vignettes and situations will lead the man to the desired conclusion.

Best Live Action Short Film: The Long Goodbye

The Long Goodbye March 6, 2020 A short about racism and Islamophobia in the UK.

Fan Favorite: Army of the Dead

Army of the Dead May 14, 2021 Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble: venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

Most Cheerworthy Moment: Zack Synder’s ‘Justice League’

The most “cheer-worthy” moment in movie history (voted by the public) was the scene where Ezra Miller‘s Flash “Enters the Speed Force” in Zack Snyder’s “Justice League.” Flash entering the Speed Force beat out the likes of Keanu Reeves dodging bullets in “The Matrix,” the Avengers assembling at the end of “Avengers: Endgame,” and Jennifer Hudson’s famous performance of “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” from “Dreamgirls.”

Zack Snyder’s Justice League March 18, 2021 Determined to ensure Superman’s ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne aligns forces with Diana Prince with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions.

