How to Stream Capital One’s ‘The Match: Brooks vs. Bryson’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

PGA Tour’s “frenemies” Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka ditch the celebrity partners and go head-to-head in the latest edition of Capital One’s “The Match.” These two men will meet at the Wynn Golf Course on the Las Vegas strip this Friday, November 26, and you can watch all the action live starting at 4 PM ET on TNT. You can also watch simulcasts of the event on TBS, HLN, and truTV.

How to Watch ‘The Match: Brooks vs. Bryson’ Live Without Cable

Background

Koepka and DeChambeau have legitimate heat with one another, which stemmed from a 2019 podcast interview where Koepka called out DeChambeau for his slow play. The tensions have escalated since then and will culminate in this head-to-head match. While any money won will be donated to charity, both men will want to win simply for bragging rights.

World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson, a two-time winner of Capital One’s The Match, will be providing commentary for the first time in association with the event, pairing with Sports Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Charles Barkley, who has previously competed in the event – teaming with Mickelson to win Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Change – and is returning for the third time as an analyst. TNT’s coverage will be hosted by play-by-play commentator Brian Anderson, with Amanda Balionis returning as the on-course reporter.

Capital One’s The Match has raised nearly $30 million in support of various charities and initiatives and has generated nearly 10 million meal donations through Feeding America and other organizations.

How to Stream ‘The Match: Brooks vs. Bryson’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch The Match: Brooks vs. Bryson live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options