How to Stream President Obama’s Favorite Movies of 2021

Every year, former president Barack Obama shares his list of favorite books, music, and movies. No matter where you fall on the political spectrum, it’s pretty clear the man has excellent taste in entertainment.

“Summer of Soul” is an eye-popping, ear-soothing delight, featuring performances from some of our greatest musicians. And “West Side Story” arrives with a raft of Golden Globe nominations.

Ridley Scott will be pleased to hear “The Last Duel” made the list - the director blamed the box office bomb on kids and their newfangled gadgets. “I think what it boils down to — what we’ve got today [are] the audiences who were brought up on these f——ing cell phones,” Scott said. “The millennian do not ever want to be taught anything unless you are told it on the cell phone.”

If you’re inclined to follow President Obama’s recommendations, here’s where you can stream his choices for the best films of 2021.