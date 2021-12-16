How to Stream President Obama’s Favorite Movies of 2021
Every year, former president Barack Obama shares his list of favorite books, music, and movies. No matter where you fall on the political spectrum, it’s pretty clear the man has excellent taste in entertainment.
“Summer of Soul” is an eye-popping, ear-soothing delight, featuring performances from some of our greatest musicians. And “West Side Story” arrives with a raft of Golden Globe nominations.
Ridley Scott will be pleased to hear “The Last Duel” made the list - the director blamed the box office bomb on kids and their newfangled gadgets. “I think what it boils down to — what we’ve got today [are] the audiences who were brought up on these f——ing cell phones,” Scott said. “The millennian do not ever want to be taught anything unless you are told it on the cell phone.”
If you’re inclined to follow President Obama’s recommendations, here’s where you can stream his choices for the best films of 2021.
Barack Obama's Favorite Movies of 2021
-
Summer of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)July 2, 2021
During the same summer as Woodstock, over 300,000 people attended the Harlem Cultural Festival, celebrating African American music and culture, and promoting Black pride and unity. The footage from the festival sat in a basement, unseen for over 50 years, keeping this incredible event in America’s history lost—until now.
-
The Power of the DogSeptember 13, 2021
A domineering but charismatic rancher wages a war of intimidation on his brother’s new wife and her teen son, until long-hidden secrets come to light.
-
PigJuly 16, 2021
A truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregon wilderness must visit Portland to find the mysterious person who stole his beloved foraging pig.
-
Drive My CarAugust 18, 2021
Yusuke Kafuku, a stage actor and director, still unable, after two years, to cope with the loss of his beloved wife, accepts to direct Uncle Vanja at a theater festival in Hiroshima. There he meets Misaki, an introverted young woman, appointed to drive his car. In between rides, secrets from the past and heartfelt confessions will be unveiled.
-
PassingOctober 27, 2021
In 1920s New York City, a Black woman finds her world upended when her life becomes intertwined with a former childhood friend who’s passing as white.
-
The Card CounterSeptember 3, 2021
William Tell just wants to play cards. His spartan existence on the casino trail is shattered when he is approached by Cirk, a vulnerable and angry young man seeking help to execute his plan for revenge on a military colonel. Tell sees a chance at redemption through his relationship with Cirk. But keeping Cirk on the straight-and-narrow proves impossible, dragging Tell back into the darkness of his past.
-
The Last DuelOctober 13, 2021
King Charles VI declares that Knight Jean de Carrouges settle his dispute with his squire, Jacques Le Gris, by challenging him to a duel.
-
Judas and the Black MessiahFebruary 12, 2021
Bill O’Neal infiltrates the Black Panthers on the orders of FBI Agent Mitchell and J. Edgar Hoover. As Black Panther Chairman Fred Hampton ascends—falling for a fellow revolutionary en route—a battle wages for O’Neal’s soul.
-
The Tragedy of MacbethDecember 5, 2021
Macbeth, the Thane of Glamis, receives a prophecy from a trio of witches that one day he will become King of Scotland. Consumed by ambition and spurred to action by his wife, Macbeth murders his king and takes the throne for himself.
-
C'mon C'monNovember 19, 2021
A documentary filmmaker whose latest project involves gifted children bonds with his smart-yet-sensitive nephew, whose father struggles with bipolar disorder and is in the grips of a manic episode.
-
Quo Vadis, Aida?February 26, 2021
Bosnia, July 1995. Aida is a translator for the UN in the small town of Srebrenica. When the Serbian army takes over the town, her family is among the thousands of citizens looking for shelter in the UN camp. As an insider to the negotiations Aida has access to crucial information that she needs to interpret. What is at the horizon for her family and people - rescue or death? Which move should she take?
-
The Worst Person in the WorldOctober 13, 2021
Chronicles four years in the life of Julie, a young woman who navigates the troubled waters of her love life and struggles to find her career path, leading her to take a realistic look at who she really is.
-
Old HenryOctober 1, 2021
A widowed farmer and his son warily take in a mysterious, injured man with a satchel of cash. When a posse of men claiming to be the law come for the money, the farmer must decide who to trust. Defending a siege of his homestead, the farmer reveals a talent for gun-slinging that surprises everyone calling his true identity into question.
-
West Side StoryDecember 8, 2021
Two youngsters from rival New York City gangs fall in love, but tensions between their respective friends build toward tragedy.