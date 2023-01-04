How To Watch 118th Congress Elect Speaker of The House on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV (Without Cable)

Democracy in action. Today the House of Representatives votes again on Speaker of the House, with McCarthy (R) originally expected to receive the nomination. However, after many failed attempts, the votes continue late into the day. And while many news outlets cover the process, CSPAN is the only channel that has access to congress with a Live TV streaming service.

For those unaware, the speaker of the House of Representatives is elected by the members of the House, with each member casting a vote for their preferred candidate. In order to be elected as speaker, a candidate must receive a majority of the votes cast. If no candidate receives a majority on the first ballot, additional ballots are held until a speaker is elected.

How to Stream the 2023 Speaker of the House Nomination and Voting

When: Jan 4, 2023 at 8:00 pm ET

TV: CSPAN

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DirecTV Stream

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

In order to stream C-SPAN on your TV, you must have a DirecTV Stream account as no other service (such as Philo, Sling, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV) carries the channel. And no other news channel has live access like C-SPAN does due to their exclusive live camera feeds within the House Chamber at the Capitol. Many news outlets receive their coverage of the nomination due to C-SPAN’s unfiltered coverage of the United States Congress, giving those who watch live the same access.

The speaker is the leader of the majority party in the House and is responsible for managing the legislative and administrative functions of the House. The speaker is also second in the presidential line of succession, after the vice president. This is why many people are eager to watch the nomination outcome today (and possibly tomorrow if not resolved).

Can you stream the 2023 Speaker of the House Nomination live for free?

Many news outlets will be covering the nomination, but the only live coverage inside the House of Representatives is provided by C-SPAN. As mentioned above, DirecTV Stream is the only provider that carries C-SPAN, which means that you must be a subscriber to watch the live nomination on your TV. Luckily, DirecTV Stream offers a 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

If you do not want to watch the coverage live, then you can tune into a news broadcast (such as CNN or a local news provider) to get updates as they progress throughout the day.

5-Day Trial directv.com/stream DIRECTV STREAM DIRECTV STREAM is a live TV streaming service, which is essentially the streaming version of the DIRECTV service. The service is the new name of AT&T TV is available without a contract or extra fees. … All plans include local channels and at least 34 of the Top 35 Cable Channels from AMC, A+E, Discovery (Food Network, HGTV, TLC, Discovery, etc.), Disney (ESPN, Disney Channel, etc), NBCU (Bravo, MSNBC, NBCSN, etc.), WarnerMedia (TNT, TBS, CNN, etc.), ViacomCBS (MTV, Comedy Central, etc.), and Hallmark. DIRECTV STREAM starts at $69.99 a month for their Entertainment Plan. You can upgrade to their Choice Plan, which begins at $89.99, that includes your local RSN and HBO Max for three months. They also have have an Ultimate ($104.99 for 130 channels) and Premier ($149.99 for 140 channels). In addition to not having a contract, there are no extra RSN Fee or Broadcast TV fee. The service now includes an Unlimited DVR on all plans and Unlimited simultaneous at-home streams. 5-Day Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Cancel anytime before the trial is up and pay a minimum of $69.99 per month after the trial based on the package you select.

How to watch C-SPAN Channel on Roku

There is no official app for C-SPAN on Roku. But you can the channel with DirecTV Stream on Roku:

Press Home on your remote. Scroll to and select Streaming Channels. Enter DIRECTV in the search box, or scroll through the channels to DIRECTV. Select Add Channel to install DIRECTV. If prompted, enter your Roku PIN.

How to watch C-SPAN Channel on Apple TV

In order to watch the C-SPAN channel through DirecTV Stream on Apple TV, follow these steps:

Select Settings and choose Account, then TV Provider, and finally Sign in. Search for and select DIRECTV STREAM. Select your DIRECTV user ID from the list (if applicable) or select Enter New and follow the prompts. Enter your password and select Done.

How to watch C-SPAN Channel on Fire TV

Fire TV, Cube, or other Amazon devices can stream DirecTV Stream, but like Apple and Roku, C-SPAN does not have an app available. Here’s how you can add DirecTV Stream to your Amazon device:

Search for DIRECTV STREAM in the Amazon App Store. Select Get to install the DIRECTV STREAM app. Select Open to start the app. Enter your DIRECTV credentials when prompted.

All Live TV Streaming Services