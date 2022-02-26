How to Watch ‘1883’ Finale for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile
It’s time to bid farewell to the first season of “1883.” Thankfully, there’s more to come though as Paramount+ announced that more episodes are on the way. Episode 10 of the “Yellowstone” prequel series premieres Sunday, February 27 at 3:00 AM ET on Paramount+. Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial to Paramount+.
About ‘1883’
The previous episode had us all anxious for the finale as Elsa (Isabel May) woke up amidst an attack and shot a Lakota man in the head while he shot her with an arrow. While Margaret (Faith Hill) and the cowboys found a peaceful moment to take the arrow out, the truth appears to be that Elsa”s wound is likely going to get infected. James (Tim McGraw) and Margaret decided not to tell their daughter her fate, but she knew exactly what was going on.
As Episode 9 left us on the saddest note ever, Faith Hill told TV Guide, “Hug your loved ones, and make sure you have a lot of Kleenex and a bucket of ice cream and you’re wrapped in a blanket.”
1883
Follow the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. A stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream Paramount+?
Paramount+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Can You Watch ‘Yellowstone’ on Paramount+?
Unfortunately, Paramount+ has “1883,” but not “Yellowstone.” If you’d like to watch “Yellowstone,” Seasons 1-3 are on Peacock while Season 4 can be binged for free on a service like Philo.
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+.
Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.