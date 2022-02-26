How to Watch ‘1883’ Finale for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

It’s time to bid farewell to the first season of “1883.” Thankfully, there’s more to come though as Paramount+ announced that more episodes are on the way. Episode 10 of the “Yellowstone” prequel series premieres Sunday, February 27 at 3:00 AM ET on Paramount+. Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial to Paramount+.

How to Watch ‘1883’ Finale

When: Sunday, February 27 at 3:00 AM ET

TV: Paramount+

About ‘1883’

The previous episode had us all anxious for the finale as Elsa (Isabel May) woke up amidst an attack and shot a Lakota man in the head while he shot her with an arrow. While Margaret (Faith Hill) and the cowboys found a peaceful moment to take the arrow out, the truth appears to be that Elsa”s wound is likely going to get infected. James (Tim McGraw) and Margaret decided not to tell their daughter her fate, but she knew exactly what was going on.

As Episode 9 left us on the saddest note ever, Faith Hill told TV Guide, “Hug your loved ones, and make sure you have a lot of Kleenex and a bucket of ice cream and you’re wrapped in a blanket.”

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Paramount+?

Can You Watch ‘Yellowstone’ on Paramount+?

Unfortunately, Paramount+ has “1883,” but not “Yellowstone.” If you’d like to watch “Yellowstone,” Seasons 1-3 are on Peacock while Season 4 can be binged for free on a service like Philo.