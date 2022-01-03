You Can Now Binge All of ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 For Free: This is How to Do It

After a magical two months of television artistry, we have reached the end of the road. The two-hour finale of “Yellowstone” Season 4 wrapped on Sunday, January 2 on the Paramount Network and CMT. It had a jaw-dropping ending that has drawn a lot of buzz, so you won’t want to miss it.

ViacomCBS Inc. reported that the premiere of “Yellowstone” Season 4 attracted a total audience of 14.7 million viewers, which was about 400,000 more than the NFL game that same evening. In a Bloomberg article, it states that the series was number one across broadcast, cable and premium television channels in 2021. Thus, “Yellowstone” was the most-watched season premiere on cable since “The Walking Dead” in 2017.

So if you’re a little behind, the Paramount Network is streaming the full ten episodes for free on its website. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

Although you can stream Season 1 -3 on-demand with Peacock, Season 4 won't be available on the streaming service until March. That's because new episodes are only available to watch with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Is ‘Yellowstone’ on Paramount+?

Even though it would make sense that the series would be available to stream on Paramount’s streaming service, unfortunately, the series will not be on Paramount+. However, it will air live on the Paramount Network and be available to stream through the Paramount Network app.

If you love “Yellowstone,” you should enjoy Taylor Sheridan’s other series on Paramount+, like the prequel show “1883” or “Mayor of Kingstown.”

Is There a Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’?

While “Yellowstone” Season 5 hasn’t officially been announced, considering the show’s massive success, a fifth season is very likely. According to Deadline, the showrunner Taylor Sheridan is already working on the new season, which is beginning production in May of 2022. So they guess that Season 5 will air in the fall of 2022.