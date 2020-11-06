How to Watch 2020 Pac-12 College Football Live Online Without Cable

For a minute there, odds that college football would return this year were slim. However, after taking the appropriate measures to play safely, the 2020 Pac-12 season gets underway this weekend. To kick things off, Arizona State will go head-to-head against USC at 12 p.m. ET on FOX. It can be streamed in 4K on fuboTV, with a 7-Day Free Trial.

When: Begins Saturday, Nov. 7 at 12 p.m. ET

TV: ABC/FOX/FS1/ESPN2/Pac-12 Network

According to CBS Sports, “the Pac-12 will be the fifth and final Power Five conference to begin play this season…the current plan is for a seven-game, conference-only schedule with no buy weeks.”

This week games will air across ESPN, ABC, and Fox networks, while pre and post-game coverage will be available on Pac-12 Networks.

Pac-12 Opening Weekend TV Schedule

The game between Cal and Washington has been postponed due to COVID-19.

In the opening game of the weekend, the USC Trojans come into the game ranked at number 20, the season opener is not necessarily a runaway game for the Arizona State Sun Devils as both teams have historically fared well in opening games. The Trojans come into the season as fan favorites to win the whole thing and with the talents of sophomore quarterback Kedon Slovis on offense as well as senior Vavae Malepeai, they have the ability to do so.

For their part, the Sun Devils have a major weapon in sophomore quarterback Jayden Daniels who “opens the season with the nation’s third-longest active streak of consecutive passes thrown without an interception at 157,” CBS Sports reports. Backed by the talents of wide receiver Frank Darby, the team also has a fair fighting chance for the title.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2020 Pac-12 College Football Season live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options