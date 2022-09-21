How to Watch 2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Live Without Cable
The excitement of FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup is coming to ESPN+ from Australia all the way through Oct.1. It’s an 11-day event starting Sept. 21, and features six games that will be broadcast on ESPN2 or ESPNU while all games will air on ESPN+. It’ll be a tough challenge for Team USA, but the team is still considered a top contender for the championship. You’ll be able to catch every game live or on-demand with a Subscription to ESPN+.
How to Watch FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup
- When: Beginning on Sept. 21 at 9:20 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to ESPN+.
About FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup
The FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup is a tournament held every four years between women’s national teams from across the globe. The U.S. team is the reigning champion, but a cloud hangs over this year’s squad. The loss of Brittney Griner to what many consider unjust imprisonment in Russia looms large, and the team must come together and adjust if it wants to retain the championship crown. New head coach Cheryl Reeve brings her experience from coaching the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx, and hopes to bring a new energy to the team as well.
FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Broadcast Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Wed, Sep 21
|8:20pm
|Puerto Rico vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina
|ESPN+
|9:20pm
|Belgium vs. USA
|ESPN+
|10:50pm
|Serbia vs. Canada
|ESPN+
|11:50pm
|Mali vs. Japan
|ESPN+
|Thu, Sep 22
|3:20am
|China vs. Korea
|ESPN+
|6:20am
|France vs. Australia
|ESPN+
|8:20pm
|USA vs. Puerto Rico
|ESPN+
|9:50pm
|Japan vs. Serbia
|ESPN+
|10:50pm
|Korea vs. Belgium
|ESPN+
|Fri, Sep 23
|12:20am
|Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. China
|ESPN+
|3:50am
|Canada vs. France
|ESPN+
|6:20am
|Australia vs. Mali
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sep 24
|12:30am
|China vs. USA
|ESPN2
|3:50am
|Korea vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina
|ESPN+
|6:20am
|Belgium vs. Puerto Rico
|ESPN+
|Sun, Sep 25
|12:20am
|France vs. Mali
|ESPN+
|3:50am
|Serbia vs. Australia
|ESPN+
|6:20am
|Canada vs. Japan
|ESPN+
|9:20pm
|Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Belgium
|ESPN+
|11:20pm
|Mali vs. Serbia
|ESPN+
|Mon, Sep 26
|Midnight
|USA vs. Korea
|ESPN2
|1:50am
|Japan vs. France
|ESPN+
|3:20am
|Puerto Rico vs. China
|ESPN+
|6:20am
|Australia vs. Canada
|ESPN+
|9:20pm
|Korea vs. Puerto Rico
|ESPN+
|11:20pm
|Belgium vs. China
|ESPN+
|Midnight
|Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. USA
|ESPNU
|Tue, Sep 27
|1:50am
|Canada vs. Mali
|ESPN+
|3:20am
|France vs. Serbia
|ESPN+
|6:20am
|Japan vs. Australia
|ESPN+
|Wed, Sep 28
|9:50pm
|FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Quarterfinal
|TBD
|Thu, Sep 29
|12:20am
|FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|3:50am
|FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|6:20am
|FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Quarterfinal
|TBD
|Fri, Sept 30
|2:50am
|FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Semifinal
|TBD
|5:20am
|FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Semifinal
|TBD
|10:50pm
|FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Third Place
|ESPN+
|Sat, Oct 1
|2:00am
|FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Final
|ESPN2
Can You Stream FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup For Free?
Sadly, no. The tournament will be aired almost exclusively on ESPN+, which does not currently offer new customers a free trial.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup on ESPN+?
ESPN+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
-
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.