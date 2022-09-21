How to Watch 2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Live Without Cable

The excitement of FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup is coming to ESPN+ from Australia all the way through Oct.1. It’s an 11-day event starting Sept. 21, and features six games that will be broadcast on ESPN2 or ESPNU while all games will air on ESPN+. It’ll be a tough challenge for Team USA, but the team is still considered a top contender for the championship. You’ll be able to catch every game live or on-demand with a Subscription to ESPN+.

How to Watch FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup

About FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup

The FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup is a tournament held every four years between women’s national teams from across the globe. The U.S. team is the reigning champion, but a cloud hangs over this year’s squad. The loss of Brittney Griner to what many consider unjust imprisonment in Russia looms large, and the team must come together and adjust if it wants to retain the championship crown. New head coach Cheryl Reeve brings her experience from coaching the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx, and hopes to bring a new energy to the team as well.

FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Broadcast Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Network Wed, Sep 21 8:20pm Puerto Rico vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina ESPN+ 9:20pm Belgium vs. USA ESPN+ 10:50pm Serbia vs. Canada ESPN+ 11:50pm Mali vs. Japan ESPN+ Thu, Sep 22 3:20am China vs. Korea ESPN+ 6:20am France vs. Australia ESPN+ 8:20pm USA vs. Puerto Rico ESPN+ 9:50pm Japan vs. Serbia ESPN+ 10:50pm Korea vs. Belgium ESPN+ Fri, Sep 23 12:20am Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. China ESPN+ 3:50am Canada vs. France ESPN+ 6:20am Australia vs. Mali ESPN+ Sat, Sep 24 12:30am China vs. USA ESPN2 3:50am Korea vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina ESPN+ 6:20am Belgium vs. Puerto Rico ESPN+ Sun, Sep 25 12:20am France vs. Mali ESPN+ 3:50am Serbia vs. Australia ESPN+ 6:20am Canada vs. Japan ESPN+ 9:20pm Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Belgium ESPN+ 11:20pm Mali vs. Serbia ESPN+ Mon, Sep 26 Midnight USA vs. Korea ESPN2 1:50am Japan vs. France ESPN+ 3:20am Puerto Rico vs. China ESPN+ 6:20am Australia vs. Canada ESPN+ 9:20pm Korea vs. Puerto Rico ESPN+ 11:20pm Belgium vs. China ESPN+ Midnight Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. USA ESPNU Tue, Sep 27 1:50am Canada vs. Mali ESPN+ 3:20am France vs. Serbia ESPN+ 6:20am Japan vs. Australia ESPN+ Wed, Sep 28 9:50pm FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Quarterfinal TBD Thu, Sep 29 12:20am FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Quarterfinal ESPN+ 3:50am FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Quarterfinal ESPN+ 6:20am FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Quarterfinal TBD Fri, Sept 30 2:50am FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Semifinal TBD 5:20am FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Semifinal TBD 10:50pm FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Third Place ESPN+ Sat, Oct 1 2:00am FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Final ESPN2

Can You Stream FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup For Free?

Sadly, no. The tournament will be aired almost exclusively on ESPN+, which does not currently offer new customers a free trial.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup on ESPN+?

ESPN+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.