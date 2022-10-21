How to Watch 2022 Great American Christmas Movies for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Are you over the Halloween hype and ready to start feeling holly and jolly? If so, Great American Family is here to chase away the blues as Great American Christmas has begun! Starting Friday, Oct. 21, the channel is airing at least one new original Christmas film every week until Dec. 25, along with Christmas movies around the clock for the rest of the holiday season. Below, you can check out the full list of every holiday film coming to Great American Family over the next two months, and you can watch them all with a 50% OFF a Subscription to Sling TV.

About Great American Christmas

Great American Christmas is the Great American Family channel’s love letter to the holiday season. Starting Oct. 21, the channel will air at least one of 18 new Christmas movies every weekend. The Great American Christmas event also runs Christmas movies 24 hours a day, so there’ll be plenty of classics to watch as well. Check below for a full list of Christmas originals coming to the Great American Family channel!

Saturday, Oct. 22: ‘Destined at Christmas’ starring Shae Robins and Casey Elliott

Saturday, Oct. 29: ‘Catering Christmas’ starring Merritt Patterson and Daniel Lissing

Saturday, Nov. 5: ‘A Royal Christmas on Ice’ starring Anna Marie Dobbins and Jonathan Stoddard

Sunday, Nov. 6: ‘Love at the Christmas Contest’ starring Samantha Cope and Ross Jirgl

Saturday, Nov. 12: ‘A Merry Christmas Wish’ starring Jill Wagner and Cameron Mathison

Sunday, Nov. 13: ‘My Best Friend’s Christmas’ starring Breanne Hill and Colton Little

Saturday, Nov. 19: ‘Christmas at Pine Valley’ starring Kristina Cole and Andrew Biernat

Sunday, Nov. 20: ‘My Favorite Christmas Tree’ starring Emma Johnson and Giles Panton

Friday, Nov. 25: ‘Christmas at the Drive-In’ starring Danica McKellar and Neal Bledsoe

Saturday, Nov. 26: ‘I’m Glad It’s Christmas’ starring Jessica Lowndes, Paul Greene, and Gladys Knight

Sunday, Nov. 27: ‘A Christmas… Present’ starring Candace Cameron Bure and Marc Blucas

Saturday, Dec. 3: ‘Christmas on Candy Lane’ starring Andrea Barber and Dan Payne

Sunday, Dec. 4: ‘B&B Merry’ starring Jen Lilley and Jesse Hutch

Friday, Dec. 9: ‘Big Box Christmas’ starring Jennifer Freeman and Garrett Watson

Saturday, Dec. 10: ‘A Prince For the Holidays’ starring Cindy Busby and Jilon VanOver

Sunday, Dec. 11: ‘A Belgian Chocolate Christmas’ starring Jaclyn Hales and Zane Stephens

Saturday, Dec. 17: ‘A Brush With Christmas Romance’ starring Jillian Murray and Joseph Cannata

Sunday, Dec. 18: ‘The Art of Christmas’ starring Brigitte Kingsley and Joe Towne

