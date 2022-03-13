 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2022 March Madness Selection Sunday Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jeff Kotuby

The first step of March Madness takes place this Sunday when the NCAA’s selection committee makes its bracket on Selection Sunday. 68 teams learn who they’ll need to go through in order to bring home a national championship. CBS will host the men’s Selection Sunday airing live from the CBS studios this Sunday, March 13, at 6 p.m. ET, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Selection Sunday

Following Selection Sunday, the “First Four” teams will square off. These teams are playing each other to get into the NCAA Tournament and consist of teams that were “on the bubble,” or teams whose candidacy for the tournament is questionable based on regular and conference tournament success. Once four teams are eliminated, the remaining teams join the now-field of 64 and get ready to duke it out.

The 64 teams are placed one of four 16-team brackets, usually separated by geographical location and organized by seed. Stronger teams get a lower-number seed and weaker teams draw a higher number seed. Don’t let the rankings fool you, though — there will be plenty of upsets, shockers, and Cinderella stories, especially in this year’s tournament.

Selection Sunday airs on CBS, but every single March Madness game afterwards will be broadcast on either TBS, TNT, TruTV or CBS. You can also stream every game on March Madness Live, the official NCAA app, which is bringing multi-view back for 2022.

Here are the teams with guaranteed bids they earned by winning their conference tournament:

  • American East: Vermont
  • American Athletic: Championship game airs Sunday, March 13 at 3:15 p.m. ET
  • Atlantic 10: Championship game airs Sunday, March 13 at 1 p.m. ET
  • ACC: TBD
  • ASUN: Jacksonville State
  • Big 12: TBD
  • Big East: TBD
  • Big Sky: TBD
  • Big Ten: Championship game airs Sunday, March 13 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Big West: TBD
  • CAA: Delaware
  • Conference USA: TBD
  • Horizon League: Wright State
  • Ivy League: Championship game airs Sunday, March 13 at 12 p.m. ET
  • MAAC: TBD
  • MAC: TBD
  • MEAC: TBD
  • Missouri Valley: Loyola-Chicago
  • Mountain West: TBD
  • Northeast: Bryant
  • Ohio Valley: Murray State
  • PAC-12: TBD
  • Patriot League: Colgate
  • SEC: Championship game airs Sunday, March 13 at 1 p.m. ET
  • Southern: Chattanooga
  • Southland: TBD
  • SWAC: TBD
  • Summit League: South Dakota State
  • Sun Belt: Georgia State
  • West Coast: Gonzaga
  • WAC: TBD
Who Will Make the 2022 College Tournament?

