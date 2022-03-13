How to Watch 2022 March Madness Selection Sunday Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The first step of March Madness takes place this Sunday when the NCAA’s selection committee makes its bracket on Selection Sunday. 68 teams learn who they’ll need to go through in order to bring home a national championship. CBS will host the men’s Selection Sunday airing live from the CBS studios this Sunday, March 13, at 6 p.m. ET, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Selection Sunday

When: Sunday, March 13 at 6:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 13 at 6:00 p.m. ET TV: CBS

Following Selection Sunday, the “First Four” teams will square off. These teams are playing each other to get into the NCAA Tournament and consist of teams that were “on the bubble,” or teams whose candidacy for the tournament is questionable based on regular and conference tournament success. Once four teams are eliminated, the remaining teams join the now-field of 64 and get ready to duke it out.

The 64 teams are placed one of four 16-team brackets, usually separated by geographical location and organized by seed. Stronger teams get a lower-number seed and weaker teams draw a higher number seed. Don’t let the rankings fool you, though — there will be plenty of upsets, shockers, and Cinderella stories, especially in this year’s tournament.

Selection Sunday airs on CBS, but every single March Madness game afterwards will be broadcast on either TBS, TNT, TruTV or CBS. You can also stream every game on March Madness Live, the official NCAA app, which is bringing multi-view back for 2022.

Here are the teams with guaranteed bids they earned by winning their conference tournament:

American East: Vermont

Vermont American Athletic: Championship game airs Sunday, March 13 at 3:15 p.m. ET

Championship game airs Sunday, March 13 at 3:15 p.m. ET Atlantic 10: Championship game airs Sunday, March 13 at 1 p.m. ET

Championship game airs Sunday, March 13 at 1 p.m. ET ACC: TBD

TBD ASUN: Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State Big 12: TBD

TBD Big East: TBD

TBD Big Sky: TBD

TBD Big Ten: Championship game airs Sunday, March 13 at 3:30 PM ET

Championship game airs Sunday, March 13 at 3:30 PM ET Big West: TBD

TBD CAA: Delaware

Delaware Conference USA: TBD

TBD Horizon League: Wright State

Wright State Ivy League: Championship game airs Sunday, March 13 at 12 p.m. ET

Championship game airs Sunday, March 13 at 12 p.m. ET MAAC: TBD

TBD MAC: TBD

TBD MEAC: TBD

TBD Missouri Valley: Loyola-Chicago

Loyola-Chicago Mountain West: TBD

TBD Northeast: Bryant

Bryant Ohio Valley: Murray State

Murray State PAC-12: TBD

TBD Patriot League: Colgate

Colgate SEC: Championship game airs Sunday, March 13 at 1 p.m. ET

Championship game airs Sunday, March 13 at 1 p.m. ET Southern: Chattanooga

Chattanooga Southland: TBD

TBD SWAC: TBD

TBD Summit League: South Dakota State

South Dakota State Sun Belt: Georgia State

Georgia State West Coast: Gonzaga

Gonzaga WAC: TBD

