How to Watch 2022 Men’s College Basketball ‘Feast Week’ with Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, More Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

If you’re in the market to gorge on something other than turkey this week, the ESPN family of networks has a buffet of men’s college basketball that will be perfect for you. “Feast Week” consists of multiple simultaneous tournaments that will take place from Thursday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 27 and will feature top teams including No. 1 North Carolina, No. 3 Kansas, No. 8 Duke, No. 20 UConn, Villanova, and more. You can watch them live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPNEWS. You can check out all of the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball “Feast Week”

ESPN’s “Feast Week” Schedule

2022 ESPN Events Invitational

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Thu, Nov. 24 11 a.m. Florida State vs Siena ESPN2
1:30 p.m. Mississippi at Stanford ESPNU
5 p.m. Oklahoma vs Nebraska ESPN
7:30 p.m. Memphis vs Seton Hall ESPNEWS
Fri, Nov. 25 11 a.m. Semifinal #1 ESPN2
1:30 p.m. Consolation Game #1 ESPNEWS
5:30 p.m. Consolation Game #2 ESPNEWS
8 p.m. Semifinal #2 ESPN2
Sun, Nov. 27 11 a.m. Fifth Place Game ESPNU
1:30 p.m. Championship Game ESPN
5 p.m. Third Place Game ESPN2
7:30 p.m. Seventh Place Game ESPNEWS

2022 Phil Knight Invitational

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Thu, Nov. 24 1 p.m. North Carolina vs. Portland ESPN
3:30 p.m. Iowa State vs. Villanova ESPN2
8 p.m. Connecticut vs. Oregon ESPN2
10:30 p.m. Alabama vs. Michigan State ESPN
Fri, Nov. 25 3 p.m. Consolation Game #1 ESPN2
5:30 p.m. Semifinal #1 ESPN
9:30 p.m. Semifinal #2 ESPN
Sat, Nov. 26 12 a.m. Consolation Game #2 ESPN2
Sun, Nov. 27 3:30 p.m. Third Place Game ESPN
10 p.m. Championship Game ESPN
TBD Seventh Place Game TBD
TBD Fifth Place Game TBD

2022 Phil Knight Legacy

Time (ET) Matchup Network Arena
Thu, Nov. 24 3 p.m. Duke vs. Oregon State ESPN
5:30 p.m. Florida vs. Xavier ESPN2
10 p.m. Purdue vs. West Virginia ESPN2
Fri, Nov. 25 12:30 a.m. Portland State vs. Gonzaga ESPN
3:30 p.m. Semifinal #1 ESPN
6 p.m. Consolation Game #1 ESPN2 or ESPNU
9 p.m. Consolation Game #2 ESPNEWS
11:30 p.m. Semifinal #2 ESPN
Sun, Nov. 27 3:30 p.m. Championship Game ABC
7:30 p.m. Third Place Game ESPN
TBD Seventh Place Game TBD
TBD Fifth Place Game TBD

2022 Battle 4 Atlantis

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Wed, Nov. 23 Noon NC State vs Kansas ESPN
2:30 p.m. Dayton vs Wisconsin ESPN or ESPN2
5 p.m. BYU vs USC ESPN2
7:30 p.m. Butler vs Tennessee ESPN2
Thu, Nov. 24 11 a.m. Semifinal #1 ESPN
1:30 p.m. Semifinal #2 ESPN2
4 p.m. Consolation #1 ESPNEWS
6:30 p.m. Consolation #2 ESPN3
Fri, Nov. 25 1 p.m. Third Place Game ESPN2
3:30 p.m. Seventh Place Game ESPNU
7:30 p.m. Championship Game ESPN
10 p.m. Fifth Place Game ESPN2

How to Stream ESPN’s “Feast Week” for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch ESPN’s “Feast Week” live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPNEWS + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 + 26 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNU and ESPNEWS

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPNEWS + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPNEWS + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 15 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNU and ESPNEWS

