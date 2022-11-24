How to Watch 2022 Men’s College Basketball ‘Feast Week’ with Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, More Live for Free Without Cable
If you’re in the market to gorge on something other than turkey this week, the ESPN family of networks has a buffet of men’s college basketball that will be perfect for you. “Feast Week” consists of multiple simultaneous tournaments that will take place from Thursday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 27 and will feature top teams including No. 1 North Carolina, No. 3 Kansas, No. 8 Duke, No. 20 UConn, Villanova, and more. You can watch them live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPNEWS. You can check out all of the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball “Feast Week”
- When: Thursday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 27
- TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS
- Streaming: Watch with 50% OFF a subscription to Sling TV
Related: How to Watch Women’s Basketball 2022 Feast Week Live for Free Without Cable
ESPN’s “Feast Week” Schedule
2022 ESPN Events Invitational
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Thu, Nov. 24
|11 a.m.
|Florida State vs Siena
|ESPN2
|1:30 p.m.
|Mississippi at Stanford
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|Oklahoma vs Nebraska
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Memphis vs Seton Hall
|ESPNEWS
|Fri, Nov. 25
|11 a.m.
|Semifinal #1
|ESPN2
|1:30 p.m.
|Consolation Game #1
|ESPNEWS
|5:30 p.m.
|Consolation Game #2
|ESPNEWS
|8 p.m.
|Semifinal #2
|ESPN2
|Sun, Nov. 27
|11 a.m.
|Fifth Place Game
|ESPNU
|1:30 p.m.
|Championship Game
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|Third Place Game
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Seventh Place Game
|ESPNEWS
2022 Phil Knight Invitational
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Thu, Nov. 24
|1 p.m.
|North Carolina vs. Portland
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|Iowa State vs. Villanova
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Connecticut vs. Oregon
|ESPN2
|10:30 p.m.
|Alabama vs. Michigan State
|ESPN
|Fri, Nov. 25
|3 p.m.
|Consolation Game #1
|ESPN2
|5:30 p.m.
|Semifinal #1
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|Semifinal #2
|ESPN
|Sat, Nov. 26
|12 a.m.
|Consolation Game #2
|ESPN2
|Sun, Nov. 27
|3:30 p.m.
|Third Place Game
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|Championship Game
|ESPN
|TBD
|Seventh Place Game
|TBD
|TBD
|Fifth Place Game
|TBD
2022 Phil Knight Legacy
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Arena
|Thu, Nov. 24
|3 p.m.
|Duke vs. Oregon State
|ESPN
|5:30 p.m.
|Florida vs. Xavier
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|Purdue vs. West Virginia
|ESPN2
|Fri, Nov. 25
|12:30 a.m.
|Portland State vs. Gonzaga
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|Semifinal #1
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|Consolation Game #1
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Consolation Game #2
|ESPNEWS
|11:30 p.m.
|Semifinal #2
|ESPN
|Sun, Nov. 27
|3:30 p.m.
|Championship Game
|ABC
|7:30 p.m.
|Third Place Game
|ESPN
|TBD
|Seventh Place Game
|TBD
|TBD
|Fifth Place Game
|TBD
2022 Battle 4 Atlantis
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Wed, Nov. 23
|Noon
|NC State vs Kansas
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|Dayton vs Wisconsin
|ESPN or ESPN2
|5 p.m.
|BYU vs USC
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Butler vs Tennessee
|ESPN2
|Thu, Nov. 24
|11 a.m.
|Semifinal #1
|ESPN
|1:30 p.m.
|Semifinal #2
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Consolation #1
|ESPNEWS
|6:30 p.m.
|Consolation #2
|ESPN3
|Fri, Nov. 25
|1 p.m.
|Third Place Game
|ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|Seventh Place Game
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Championship Game
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|Fifth Place Game
|ESPN2
How to Stream ESPN’s “Feast Week” for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch ESPN’s “Feast Week” live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$64.99
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|ESPN2
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|ESPNU
|≥ $89.99
|^
$8
|•
|-
|^
$11
|-
|•
|ESPNEWS
|≥ $89.99
|^
$8
|•
|-
|^
$11
|-
|•
All Live TV Streaming Services
Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 + 26 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNU and ESPNEWS