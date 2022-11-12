How to Watch 2022 Men’s College Soccer Conference Championships Live Without Cable

It’s championship weekend for men’s college soccer! Starting Saturday, Nov. 12 and continuing through Sunday, ESPN+ and ESPNU will present the 2022 Men’s College Soccer Championships, featuring some of the best-known college soccer programs from across the country. The weekend will feature 15 total games, making it perfect watching for even casual college soccer fans! You can watch all the action from the men’s soccer championships with a Subscription to ESPN+.

How to Watch 2022 Men’s College Soccer Championships

When: Starts Saturday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. ET

Starts Saturday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. ET TV: ESPN+, ESPNU

ESPN+, ESPNU Stream: Watch with a Subscription to ESPN+.

The ACC championship game will not stream on ESPN+, but will be broadcast on ESPNU. The best way for cord cutters to find ESPNU is with a subscription to Sling TV's Orange Plan, which is offering 50% OFF your first month.

About 2022 Men’s College Soccer Championships

Unlike the Women’s Division I Soccer championships, the men’s side does not feature a nationwide tournament. The standings are set, and the matches have already been decided. Most of the games will be aired on ESPN+, except the ACC championship game, which will air on ESPNU. Check below for a full schedule of the weekend’s games so you don’t miss your favorite squad in action!

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sat, Nov 12 1 p.m. Horizon Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 1 p.m. MAC Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 3 p.m. SoCon Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 7 p.m. Patriot Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Big South Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 8 p.m. ASUN Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 10 p.m. Big West Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ Sun, Nov 13 TBD American Athletic Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ TBD MAAC Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ Noon ACC Men’s Soccer Championship, called by Dalen Cuff and Michael Lahoud ESPNU Noon Atlantic 10 Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 1 p.m. Sun Belt Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 2 p.m. America East Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 2 p.m. MVC Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 4 p.m. WAC Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+

Can You Stream 2022 Men’s College Soccer Championships For Free?

Not currently. Nearly all of this weekend’s matches will all be shown on ESPN+, which does not offer a free trial to new or existing customers. Customers who only want to watch the ACC championship game can access it with a free trial to DIRECTV STREAM.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream 2022 Men’s College Soccer Championships on ESPN+?

ESPN+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

