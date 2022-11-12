 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2022 Men’s College Soccer Conference Championships Live Without Cable

David Satin

It’s championship weekend for men’s college soccer! Starting Saturday, Nov. 12 and continuing through Sunday, ESPN+ and ESPNU will present the 2022 Men’s College Soccer Championships, featuring some of the best-known college soccer programs from across the country. The weekend will feature 15 total games, making it perfect watching for even casual college soccer fans! You can watch all the action from the men’s soccer championships with a Subscription to ESPN+.

How to Watch 2022 Men’s College Soccer Championships

The ACC championship game will not stream on ESPN+, but will be broadcast on ESPNU. The best way for cord cutters to find ESPNU is with a subscription to Sling TV's Orange Plan, which is offering 50% OFF your first month.

About 2022 Men’s College Soccer Championships

Unlike the Women’s Division I Soccer championships, the men’s side does not feature a nationwide tournament. The standings are set, and the matches have already been decided. Most of the games will be aired on ESPN+, except the ACC championship game, which will air on ESPNU. Check below for a full schedule of the weekend’s games so you don’t miss your favorite squad in action!

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Sat, Nov 12 1 p.m. Horizon Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+
1 p.m. MAC Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+
3 p.m. SoCon Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+
7 p.m. Patriot Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+
7:30 p.m. Big South Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+
8 p.m. ASUN Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+
10 p.m. Big West Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+
Sun, Nov 13 TBD American Athletic Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+
TBD MAAC Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+
Noon ACC Men’s Soccer Championship, called by Dalen Cuff and Michael Lahoud ESPNU
Noon Atlantic 10 Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+
1 p.m. Sun Belt Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+
2 p.m. America East Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+
2 p.m. MVC Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+
4 p.m. WAC Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+

Can You Stream 2022 Men’s College Soccer Championships For Free?

Not currently. Nearly all of this weekend’s matches will all be shown on ESPN+, which does not offer a free trial to new or existing customers. Customers who only want to watch the ACC championship game can access it with a free trial to DIRECTV STREAM.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream 2022 Men’s College Soccer Championships on ESPN+?

ESPN+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

    ESPN+

    ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.

    The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year.

    You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL with NHL Power Play (previously NHL.TV). For NFL Fans, they have an exclusive NFL game, and simulcast select Monday Football games.

    The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.

    College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.

    For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.

    ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.

    What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.

    To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.

Check out Highlights from the ACC Championship Semifinal

