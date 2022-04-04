How to Watch the 2022 Men’s March Madness National Championship Game Live for Free Without Cable

Sure enough, North Carolina ruined another big night for Coach K, knocking out his Duke Blue Devils in the Final Four. Now, they only have one team standing between them and another national title — the Kansas Jayhawks. Kansas dispatched Villanova in their Final Four matchup, setting up an NCAA National Championship Game that’s sure to excite basketball fans across the country.

See if the Tar Heels can cap off their incredible run this Monday, April 4 live on TBS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the Men’s March Madness National Championship Game

When: Monday, April 4 starting at 9:20 p.m. ET

Monday, April 4 starting at 9:20 p.m. ET TV: TBS

TBS Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

The NCAA National Championship Game is airing on TBS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It is also available with Sling TV, which is offering $10 Off your first month, it is also on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Schedule

Matchup Time (ET) Network No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 8 North Carolina 9:20 p.m. TBS

How to Stream Using March Madness Live

March Madness Live is the official digital platform of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. You can link your TV Everywhere credentials to your March Madness Live app and stream all of the madness from your compatible devices, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox, Google Chromecast and select LG Smart TV devices.

Once you have the app downloaded, go to the “Settings” tab, then simply log in using your TV anywhere credentials and enjoy the madness!

How to Stream the Men’s NCAA March Madness National Championship Game for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the Men’s NCAA March Madness National Championship Game live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

