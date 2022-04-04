 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
North Carolina Tar Heels Kansas Jayhawks

How to Watch the 2022 Men’s March Madness National Championship Game Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Sure enough, North Carolina ruined another big night for Coach K, knocking out his Duke Blue Devils in the Final Four. Now, they only have one team standing between them and another national title — the Kansas Jayhawks. Kansas dispatched Villanova in their Final Four matchup, setting up an NCAA National Championship Game that’s sure to excite basketball fans across the country.

See if the Tar Heels can cap off their incredible run this Monday, April 4 live on TBS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the Men’s March Madness National Championship Game

The NCAA National Championship Game is airing on TBS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It is also available with Sling TV, which is offering $10 Off your first month, it is also on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Schedule

Matchup Time (ET) Network
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 8 North Carolina 9:20 p.m. TBS

How to Stream Using March Madness Live

March Madness Live is the official digital platform of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. You can link your TV Everywhere credentials to your March Madness Live app and stream all of the madness from your compatible devices, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox, Google Chromecast and select LG Smart TV devices.

Once you have the app downloaded, go to the “Settings” tab, then simply log in using your TV anywhere credentials and enjoy the madness!

Using Amazon Alexa During NCAA March Madness

Just in time for March Madness, Amazon’s Alexa has special features perfect for college basketball fans who want more information. You can ask Alexa the following questions to learn more:

  • “Alexa, ask March Madness what games are on right now?”
  • “Alexa, ask March Madness for today’s schedule.”
  • “Alexa, ask March Madness for today’s tournament news.”
  • “Alexa, how is my bracket doing?”
  • And more!

How to Stream the Men’s NCAA March Madness National Championship Game for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the Men’s NCAA March Madness National Championship Game live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialFree TrialFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
TBS--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TBS + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TBS + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TBS + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TBS + 31 Top Cable Channels

North Carolina vs. Duke Highlights

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.