How to Watch 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship Tournament Live for Free Without Cable

The NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship starts this weekend on ESPN+. Beginning Friday, Nov. 11, the tournament’s first weekend will include some of the biggest schools from across the country. Sixty-four teams will be competing for a shot to play in the NCAA Women’s College Cup on Dec. 2, but which will rise above the rest and make it? Watch the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championships with a Subscription to ESPN+ to find out!

How to Watch 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship Tournament

When: Starts Friday, Nov. 11 at 3 p.m. ET

Starts Friday, Nov. 11 at 3 p.m. ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Stream: Watch with a Subscription to ESPN+.

About 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship Tournament

This weekend is the opening round of the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship tournament. Thirty-one conferences were granted automatic bids for the 2022 Championship, while the remaining 33 teams were selected at-large. The top 32 teams are seeded, and conference teams cannot play each other in the first or second rounds. Check below for a full schedule of the weekend’s matchups!

Friday, Nov. 11

Time (ET) Matchup Watch 3 p.m. Vanderbilt at No. 5 Clemson Stream on ESPN+ 4 p.m. New Mexico State at No. 7 Mississippi State Stream on ESPN+ 5 p.m. Florida Gulf Coast at No. 1 Florida State Stream on ESPN+ 6 p.m. Samford at No. 7 Georgia Stream on ESPN+ 6 p.m. Milwaukee at No. 4 Michigan State Stream on ESPN+ 6 p.m. Bucknell at No. 6 Ohio State Stream on ESPN+ 6 p.m. Xavier at No. 6 Tennessee Stream on ESPN+ 6 p.m. Texas A&M at No. 7 Texas Stream on ESPN+ or Longhorn Network 6:30 p.m. Lamar at No. 8 LSU Stream on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Jackson State at No. 1 Alabama Stream on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Missouri State at No. 3 Arkansas Stream on ESPN+ 8 p.m. Utah Valley at No. 6 BYU Stream on ESPN+ 8 p.m. UTSA at No. 5 TCU Stream on ESPN+ 9 p.m. Northern Arizona at No. 1 UCLA Stream on ESPN+ 10 p.m. San Jose State at No. 3 Stanford Stream on ESPN+

Saturday, Nov. 12

Time (ET) Matchup Watch 1 p.m. Hofstra at No. 5 Georgetown Stream on ESPN+ 2 p.m. SIUE at No. 4 Northwestern Stream on ESPN+ 2 p.m. Omaha at No. 1 Notre Dame Stream on ESPN+ 2 p.m. Memphis at No. 2 Saint Louis Stream on ESPN+ 4 p.m. California at No. 8 Santa Clara Stream on ESPN+ 4 p.m. UC Irvine at No. 4 Southern Cal Stream on ESPN+ 5 p.m. New Hampshire at No. 6 Harvard Stream on ESPN+ 6 p.m. Brown at No. 5 Rutgers Stream on ESPN+ 6 p.m. Wake Forest at No. 3 South Carolina Stream on ESPN+ 6 p.m. Fairleigh Dickinson at No. 3 Virginia Stream on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Radford at No. 2 Duke | 7 p.m. Stream on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Old Dominion at No. 2 North Carolina Stream on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Buffalo at No. 4 Pitt Stream on ESPN+ 10 p.m. Arizona State at No. 8 Portland Stream on ESPN+

Sunday, Nov. 13

Time (ET) Matchup Watch Noon UCF at No. 8 NC State Stream on ESPN+ 1 p.m. Quinnipiac at No. 2 Penn State Stream on ESPN+ 1 p.m. Virginia Tech at No. 7 West Virginia Stream on ESPN+

Can You Stream 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship Tournament For Free?

Not at this time. This weekend’s matches will all be shown on ESPN+, which does not offer a free trial to new or existing customers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship Tournament on ESPN+?

ESPN+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Sign Up espnplus.com ESPN+ ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders. … The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year. You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL with NHL Power Play (previously NHL.TV). For NFL Fans, they have an exclusive NFL game, and simulcast select Monday Football games. The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more. College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more. For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events. ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter. What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2. To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable. Sign Up $9.99 / month espnplus.com