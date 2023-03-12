 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 AAC Men’s Basketball Championship Game Live For Free Without Cable

Mike Nelson

The AAC is down to their last game of the year and the American Athletic Conference will award their automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament to the winner. Memphis Tigers go up against Houston Cougars on Sunday at 3:15pm ET on ESPN and here’s what you need to know: You can watch the 2023 ACC Men’s Basketball championship game with a Subscription to Hulu Live TV. After which, the NCAA Tournament Selection Show is set for Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on CBS.

How to Watch 2023 AAC Men’s Basketball Championship Game

About 2023 AAC Men’s Basketball Championship Game

Houston is facing Memphis again for the second year in a row. The last time they played was just a week ago, where the game was decided in a nail-biter finish where Houston took the lead with 2 points. The question is, how close will this game be in Dickies Arena in Fort Worth during the championship?

Leading up to this, Houston beat Cincinnati (69 to 48) in the semis. They have been to the championships five times in a row and are showing up this year with a 13-game winning streak and winning all the games this season on the road. Sasser, the AAC Player of the Year, went out with an injury in Saturday’s game and it is unclear if he’ll be playing in the final game.

For Memphis, they are coming to the finals with a shut-out against Tulane (94 to 54) in the semi-finals. It was the second time Memphis had scored over 90 points with DeAndre Williams and Kendric Davis putting up nearly 50 points between the two in their last game. Other than the two losses to Houston in the past month, Memphis has won every game by at least 5 points.

How to Stream 2023 AAC Men’s Basketball Championship Game on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch 2023 AAC Men’s Basketball Championship Game using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Paramount Plus.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeParamount+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpFree Trial
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$64.99$4.99
ESPN---
CBS---$9.99

All Live TV Streaming Services

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN and CBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ESPN and CBS + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $85.98
Includes: ESPN and CBS + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN and CBS + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $9.99
Includes: CBS

Watch last year's highlights between Houston and Memphis in the ACC Final

