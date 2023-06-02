How to Watch 2023 FA Cup Final, Manchester United vs. Manchester City Live Without Cable

The oldest national soccer competition in the world will finish its 2023 edition on Saturday, June 3 at 10 a.m. ET, when the FA Cup final is played from Wembley Stadium in London on ESPN+. This year’s final will feature a good old-fashioned Manchester derby, as Manchester City will take the pitch against Manchester United for the title. You can watch the whistle-to-whistle action of the 2023 FA Cup Final exclusively with a Subscription to ESPN+.

How to Watch 2023 FA Cup Final

When: Saturday, June 3 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, June 3 at 10 a.m. ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Stream: Watch with a Subscription to ESPN+.

About the 2023 FA Cup Final

Manchester United has had a good season under first-year manager Erik ten Hag. He guided the team to third place in his first year and helped lead Man U to a League Cup win. Manchester United was within 13 points of the top of the English Premier League table, and now they’ll face cross-town rivals Manchester City for the 2023 FA Cup, and the right to enter the UEFA Europa League.

But to say Manchester City are truly elite would be an understatement. Behind the legs of forward Erling Haaland, Man City captured its third EPL title in a row this month, and its fifth Premier League title of the past six years. When the two teams met in January, however, it was Manchester United that walked away with a 2-1 win.

Can You Stream the 2023 FA Cup Final for Free?

Not at this time. The 2023 FA Cup Final is an ESPN+ exclusive, and ESPN+ does not offer a free trial to new or existing users currently.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream the 2023 FA Cup Final on ESPN+?

ESPN+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services