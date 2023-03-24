How to Watch 2023 IHSAA Indiana Basketball State Championship Live Without Cable

Indiana’s high school hoops are prepping for their final games. The four championship games of the 2022-23 school year will be broken up into two sessions on March 25, 2023. Session 1 — which has the 1A and 2A divisions — plays in the morning; Session 2 — which features the 3A and 4A divisions — plays in the evening. The games will be played from Gainbridge Fieldhouse and you will be able to watch all of the action on Bally Sports Indiana and Bally Sports Indiana Extra. Live coverage will kick off at 10:30 a.m. ET and you can watch all four games with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

How to Watch 2023 IHSAA Basketball Championship Games

About 2023 Indiana High School Basketball State Championship Games

The 1A and 2A games will air live on Bally Sports Indiana (BSIN), while the 3A and 4A games will air on Bally Sports Indiana Extra, an alternative channel due to the overlap with the Indiana Pacers game.

Check out the full schedule of the tournament below. Although the matchups won’t be set until the semifinals are completed, preliminary times and broadcast channels have been set.

How to Stream 2023 IHSAA Boys Basketball Championships on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Two of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Indiana High School Basketball Championships using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and Fubo.

