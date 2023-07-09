How to Watch 2023 Major League Baseball Draft Live Without Cable

Major League Baseball is the only one of the top American sports leagues to hold its draft while the season is still going! The 2023 MLB Draft begins on Sunday, July 9 at 7 p.m. ET from Lumen Field in Seattle. The first round will be available on ESPN, ESPN+ and MLB Network, while subsequent rounds will stream on MLB.com. You can watch every pick of the first round of this year’s MLB draft with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

ESPN draft analyst Kiley McDaniel calls this year’s top five draft prospects “the best top five in a dozen years,” so fans of teams near the top of the draft have a great reason to tune in. Top overall prospect Dylan Crews is already penciled in for the Pittsburgh Pirates, and players like Max Clark and Walker Jenkings are also likely to be selected very high.

Karl Ravech will host the MLB Draft with analysts Eduardo Perez, Jessica Mendoza, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke and Xavier Scruggs as well as ESPN Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan and McDaniel. The first round of the draft airs on ESPN, ESPN+ and MLB Network simultaneously; the rest of the draft will be exclusively available to stream on MLB.com.

