How to Watch 2023 Major League Baseball Draft Live Without Cable

David Satin

Major League Baseball is the only one of the top American sports leagues to hold its draft while the season is still going! The 2023 MLB Draft begins on Sunday, July 9 at 7 p.m. ET from Lumen Field in Seattle. The first round will be available on ESPN, ESPN+ and MLB Network, while subsequent rounds will stream on MLB.com. You can watch every pick of the first round of this year’s MLB draft with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 MLB Draft

About 2023 MLB Draft

ESPN draft analyst Kiley McDaniel calls this year’s top five draft prospects “the best top five in a dozen years,” so fans of teams near the top of the draft have a great reason to tune in. Top overall prospect Dylan Crews is already penciled in for the Pittsburgh Pirates, and players like Max Clark and Walker Jenkings are also likely to be selected very high.

Karl Ravech will host the MLB Draft with analysts Eduardo Perez, Jessica Mendoza, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke and Xavier Scruggs as well as ESPN Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan and McDaniel. The first round of the draft airs on ESPN, ESPN+ and MLB Network simultaneously; the rest of the draft will be exclusively available to stream on MLB.com.

How to Stream 2023 MLB Draft on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 MLB Draft using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: MLB Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: MLB Network and ESPN + 34 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ESPN + 24 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: MLB Network

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: MLB Network

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch MLB Analysts Discuss 2023 MLB Draft

