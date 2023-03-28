How to Watch 2023 McDonalds All-American Basketball Games Live Online Without Cable

The McDonald’s High School Basketball All-American Game, the most prestigious postseason all-star event for high school seniors, is set to take place in Houston on Tuesday, March 28. With the top boys and girls basketball players from across the country set to participate, fans are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to see college and pro basketball’s next stars. Both the boys and girls games will air on ESPN on Tuesday, March 28 beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET (girls’) and 9 p.m. ET (boys). You can watch ESPN with a subscription to Sling TV . You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM , Hulu Live TV , Fubo , or YouTube TV .

About 2023 McDonalds All-American Basketball Games

It’s clear that some of the nation’s top programs will be well-represented in the McDonald’s All-American Game.

The SEC, Big 12, and Pac-12 lead the way in terms of the number of McDonald’s All-American recruits coming in next year. The SEC has six McDonald’s All-Americans, with Kentucky leading all schools with four; Arkansas and Auburn each have one.

Meanwhile, the Big 12 has five All-Americans coming its way, with Baylor, Iowa State, Texas, Kansas, and Oklahoma State all having one apiece. The Pac-12 also has five All-Americans, with Oregon having two, while Colorado, Stanford, and USC have one each. Although, both Texas and USC will be leaving their respective conferences after this coming season.

The game was first played in 1978 and has since become a staple in the basketball world. It was created as a way to showcase the top high school players in the country and give them a chance to compete against each other on a national stage.

Over the years, the McDonald’s All-American Game has featured many future NBA stars, including Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kevin Durant, and Carmelo Anthony, among others.

Since 1998, the East vs. West style game has been broadcast on ESPN.

Can you watch 2023 McDonalds All-American Basketball Games for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ESPN as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch 2023 McDonalds All-American Basketball Games with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.

What devices can you use to stream 2023 McDonalds All-American Basketball Games?

You can watch ESPN on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Boys McDonald’s All-American Game Teams

EAST Team

Name Pos Ht High school College Xavier Booker C 6-10 Cathedral (Ind.) Michigan St. Aaron Bradshaw C 7-0 Camden (N.J.) Kentucky Matas Buzelis SF 6-9 Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) Undecided Stephon Castle PG 6-6 Newton (Ga.) UConn Justin Edwards SF 6-7 Imhotep Institute Charter (Penn.) Kentucky Kwame Evans PF 6-9 Montverde Academy (Fla.) Oregon Aden Holloway PG 6-1 Prolific Prep (Calif.) Auburn Elmarko Jackson SG 6-3 South Kent School (Conn.) Kansas Mackenzie Mgbako PF 6-8 Roselle Catholic (N.J.) Duke Sean Stewart PF 6-8 Montverde Academy (Fla.) Duke D.J. Wagner PG 6-2 Camden (N.J.) Kentucky Cody Williams SF 6-7 Perry High School (Ariz.) Colorado

WEST Team

Name Pos Ht High school College Omaha Biliew PF 6-9 Waukee (Iowa) Iowa State Isaiah Collier PG 6-4 Wheeler (Ga.) USC Mookie Cook SF 6-7 AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) Oregon Baye Fall C 6-11 Accelerated Prep (Colo.) Arkansas Jeremy Fears PG 6-2 Joliet West (Ill.) Michigan St. Brandon Garrison C 6-9 Del City (Okla.) Oklahoma St. Ron Holland PF 6-8 Duncanville (Texas) Texas Bronny James PG 6-3 Sierra Canyon (Calif.) Undecided Jared McCain SG 6-3 Centennial (Calif.) Duke Reed Sheppard SG 6-2 North Laurel (Ky.) Kentucky Andrej Stojaković SF 6-7 Jesuit (Calif.) Stanford Ja’ Kobe Walter SG 6-5 Link Academy (Mo.) Baylor

Girls McDonald’s All-American Game Teams

EAST Team

Name Height Position High school College Zoe Brooks 5–8 G St. John Vianney High School (NJ) NC State Essence Cody 6–3 P Valdosta High School (GA) Alabama Aalyah Del Rosario 6–5 P The Webb School (TN) LSU Jadyn Donovan 6–0 G Sidwell Friends School (DC) Duke Milaysia Fulwiley 5–6 PG Keenan High School (SC) South Carolina Hannah Hidalgo 5–6 PG Paul VI High School (NJ) Notre Dame Riley Nelson 6–0 W Bullis School (MD) Maryland Courtney Ogden 5–11 W The Westminster Schools GA) Stanford Laila Reynolds 6–0 G Shabach Christian Academy (MD) Florida Emma Risch 6–1 G Palm Bay Magnet High School (FL) Notre Dame Taliah Scott 5–9 G St. Johns Country Day School (FL) Arkansas Ashlynn Shade 5–9 G La Lumiere School (IN) UConn

WEST Team

Name Height Position High school College Kamorea Arnold 5–9 PG Germantown High School (WI) UConn Sofia Bell 6–1 W Jesuit High School (OR) Oregon Madison Booker 6–1 W Germantown High School (MS) Texas Addy Brown 6–2 W Derby High School (KS) Iowa State Breya Cunningham 6–3 C La Jolla Country Day School (CA) Arizona Kymora Johnson 5–7 G St. Anne’s-Belfield School (VA) Virginia Tessa Johnson 5–10 G St. Michael-Albertville High School (MN) South Carolina Amanda Muse 6–4 P Heritage High School (CA) UCLA Juju Watkins 6–0 G Sierra Canyon School (CA) USC Jada Williams 5–6 PG La Jolla Country Day (CA) Arizona Mikaylah Williams 6-0 W Parkway High School (LA) LSU Sahara Williams 5-10 W West High School (IA) Oklahoma

2023 McDonalds All-American Basketball Games Trailer