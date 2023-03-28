 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 McDonalds All-American Basketball Games Live Online Without Cable

Mike Nelson

The McDonald’s High School Basketball All-American Game, the most prestigious postseason all-star event for high school seniors, is set to take place in Houston on Tuesday, March 28. With the top boys and girls basketball players from across the country set to participate, fans are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to see college and pro basketball’s next stars. Both the boys and girls games will air on ESPN on Tuesday, March 28 beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET (girls’) and 9 p.m. ET (boys). You can watch ESPN with a subscription to Sling TV. You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV.

How to Watch 2023 McDonalds All-American Basketball Games

About 2023 McDonalds All-American Basketball Games

It’s clear that some of the nation’s top programs will be well-represented in the McDonald’s All-American Game.

The SEC, Big 12, and Pac-12 lead the way in terms of the number of McDonald’s All-American recruits coming in next year. The SEC has six McDonald’s All-Americans, with Kentucky leading all schools with four; Arkansas and Auburn each have one.

Meanwhile, the Big 12 has five All-Americans coming its way, with Baylor, Iowa State, Texas, Kansas, and Oklahoma State all having one apiece. The Pac-12 also has five All-Americans, with Oregon having two, while Colorado, Stanford, and USC have one each. Although, both Texas and USC will be leaving their respective conferences after this coming season.

The game was first played in 1978 and has since become a staple in the basketball world. It was created as a way to showcase the top high school players in the country and give them a chance to compete against each other on a national stage.

Over the years, the McDonald’s All-American Game has featured many future NBA stars, including Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kevin Durant, and Carmelo Anthony, among others.

Since 1998, the East vs. West style game has been broadcast on ESPN.

Can you watch 2023 McDonalds All-American Basketball Games for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ESPN as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch 2023 McDonalds All-American Basketball Games with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.

What devices can you use to stream 2023 McDonalds All-American Basketball Games?

You can watch ESPN on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Boys McDonald’s All-American Game Teams

EAST Team

Name Pos Ht High school College
Xavier Booker C 6-10 Cathedral (Ind.) Michigan St.
Aaron Bradshaw C 7-0 Camden (N.J.) Kentucky
Matas Buzelis SF 6-9 Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) Undecided
Stephon Castle PG 6-6 Newton (Ga.) UConn
Justin Edwards SF 6-7 Imhotep Institute Charter (Penn.) Kentucky
Kwame Evans PF 6-9 Montverde Academy (Fla.) Oregon
Aden Holloway PG 6-1 Prolific Prep (Calif.) Auburn
Elmarko Jackson SG 6-3 South Kent School (Conn.) Kansas
Mackenzie Mgbako PF 6-8 Roselle Catholic (N.J.) Duke
Sean Stewart PF 6-8 Montverde Academy (Fla.) Duke
D.J. Wagner PG 6-2 Camden (N.J.) Kentucky
Cody Williams SF 6-7 Perry High School (Ariz.) Colorado

WEST Team

Name Pos Ht High school College
Omaha Biliew PF 6-9 Waukee (Iowa) Iowa State
Isaiah Collier PG 6-4 Wheeler (Ga.) USC
Mookie Cook SF 6-7 AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) Oregon
Baye Fall C 6-11 Accelerated Prep (Colo.) Arkansas
Jeremy Fears PG 6-2 Joliet West (Ill.) Michigan St.
Brandon Garrison C 6-9 Del City (Okla.) Oklahoma St.
Ron Holland PF 6-8 Duncanville (Texas) Texas
Bronny James PG 6-3 Sierra Canyon (Calif.) Undecided
Jared McCain SG 6-3 Centennial (Calif.) Duke
Reed Sheppard SG 6-2 North Laurel (Ky.) Kentucky
Andrej Stojaković SF 6-7 Jesuit (Calif.) Stanford
Ja’ Kobe Walter SG 6-5 Link Academy (Mo.) Baylor

Girls McDonald’s All-American Game Teams

EAST Team

Name Height Position High school College
Zoe Brooks 5–8 G St. John Vianney High School (NJ) NC State
Essence Cody 6–3 P Valdosta High School (GA) Alabama
Aalyah Del Rosario 6–5 P The Webb School (TN) LSU
Jadyn Donovan 6–0 G Sidwell Friends School (DC) Duke
Milaysia Fulwiley 5–6 PG Keenan High School (SC) South Carolina
Hannah Hidalgo 5–6 PG Paul VI High School (NJ) Notre Dame
Riley Nelson 6–0 W Bullis School (MD) Maryland
Courtney Ogden 5–11 W The Westminster Schools GA) Stanford
Laila Reynolds 6–0 G Shabach Christian Academy (MD) Florida
Emma Risch 6–1 G Palm Bay Magnet High School (FL) Notre Dame
Taliah Scott 5–9 G St. Johns Country Day School (FL) Arkansas
Ashlynn Shade 5–9 G La Lumiere School (IN) UConn

WEST Team

Name Height Position High school College
Kamorea Arnold 5–9 PG Germantown High School (WI) UConn
Sofia Bell 6–1 W Jesuit High School (OR) Oregon
Madison Booker 6–1 W Germantown High School (MS) Texas
Addy Brown 6–2 W Derby High School (KS) Iowa State
Breya Cunningham 6–3 C La Jolla Country Day School (CA) Arizona
Kymora Johnson 5–7 G St. Anne’s-Belfield School (VA) Virginia
Tessa Johnson 5–10 G St. Michael-Albertville High School (MN) South Carolina
Amanda Muse 6–4 P Heritage High School (CA) UCLA
Juju Watkins 6–0 G Sierra Canyon School (CA) USC
Jada Williams 5–6 PG La Jolla Country Day (CA) Arizona
Mikaylah Williams 6-0 W Parkway High School (LA) LSU
Sahara Williams 5-10 W West High School (IA) Oklahoma

2023 McDonalds All-American Basketball Games Trailer

