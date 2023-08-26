How to Watch 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 Live Without Cable

Get ready for one last ride in 2023, NASCAR fans. The Coke Zero Sugar 400 from Daytona International Speedway begins Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. It’s the last race of the regular season, and there’s still one playoff spot up for grabs. Who will secure it and keep their season going, and who will have the heartbreak of knowing they came just short? Find out with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400

5-Day Free Trial $74.99 / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

The 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 will also be available to stream live in its entirety on Peacock, especially helpful for markets where NFL preseason games are occurring. The following markets will join the race in progress following the conclusion of NFL preseason games:

New York, N – Joining in progress at 9pm ET

Washington, DC – Joining in progress at 9pm ET

And the following sister stations will air the race in full:

Albany, NY – airing on WNYA (Ch. 51)

Baltimore, MD – airing on WBAL (Ch. 11)

Denver, CO – airing on KTVD (Ch. 20)

Harrisburg, PA – airing on WGAL (Ch. 8)

Oklahoma City, OK – Cup airs on KAUT (Ch. 43)

Orlando / Daytona Beach, FL – airing on WKCF (Ch. 18)

Tampa Bay, FL – airing on WMOR (Ch. 32)

About 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400

The competition for the final playoff spot in the NASCAR postseason will be fierce heading into this weekend’s race at Daytona. Bubba Wallace is currently in the catbird seat, leading Ty Gibbs by 32 points. But Chase Elliot, Alex Bowman, Daniel Suarez, and A.J. Allmendinger are all within reach of that position and could sneak in and swipe it with a win in the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Analysts Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Burton will provide their usual expert views on the race in real-time, and Daytona 500 winner Dale Jarrett will join auto racing icon Kyle Petty for pre and post-race coverage. Some of the top names in the sport will be on hand to say farewell to the 2023 NASCAR regular season, and you won’t want to miss it either!

How to Stream 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services