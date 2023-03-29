 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 NCAA Womens Gymanstics Regionals Without Cable

Mike Nelson

The 2023 regionals for the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics begin for the top 36 teams on March 29th and go through April 2nd. The regionals are available via ESPN+, which means that you’ll need a Subscription to ESPN+ if you want to watch your team or any of the competitions.

How to Watch 2023 Women’s Gymnastics Regionals

  • When: Wednesday, March 29 at 3 p.m. ET through Sunday, April 2 at 8 p.m. ET
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Stream: Watch with a Subscription to ESPN+.

Or if you want some more content and access to live channels, you can get ESPN+ as part of the Hulu Live TV package; it also comes with access to Disney+ for free.

About the 2023 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Regionals

Thirty-six college teams find themselves divided into four regions to compete leading up to the championships on April 13-15 in Fort Worth, Texas. The 36 teams are based on national qualifying scores (NQS) and the NCAA selection committee has identified the top 16 teams, seeding them in the bracket. Teams 17-36 are placed geographically at one of the four regional sites. And for the teams that are hosting on their campus, they stay home whether they are a top-16 seed or not.

The Regionals consist of three rounds over a four-day period in each location. The first round has two teams, the second round sees eight teams perform in the first session, and then four teams in a second session. The first-ranked and second-ranked teams from each round are then put into the Regional Finals, which are performed two days after the second round. From there, the winner of the Finals moves onto the Championships.

Check below for a schedule of 2023 regionals:

Denver Regionals

Date Time Regional Teams
March 30 4 p.m. ET Round 1 Arizona, North Carolina
March 31 4 p.m. ET Round 2 (1) LSU, Oregon State, Georgia, Nebraska
March 31 9 p.m. ET Round 2 (2) Michigan, Denver, Minnesota, R1 Winner
April 2 7 p.m. ET Denver Finals R1 Winner vs R2 Winner

Los Angeles Regionals

Date Time Regional Teams
March 29 5 p.m. ET Round 1 BYU, Boise State
March 30 5 p.m. ET Round 2 (1) Utah, Auburn, Southern Utah, Washington
March 30 10 p.m. ET Round 2 (2) UCLA, Missouri, Stanford, R1 Winner
April 1 8 p.m. ET Los Angeles Finals R1 Winner vs R2 Winner

Norman Regional

Date Time Regional Teams
March 29 3 p.m. ET Round 1 N.C. State, Ball State
March 30 3 p.m. ET Round 2 (1) Alabama, Kentucky, Illinois, Iowa
March 30 8 p.m. ET Round 2 (2) Oklahoma, Ohio State, Arkansas, R1 Winner
April 1 6 p.m. ET Norman Finals R1 Winner vs R2 Winner

Pittsburgh Regional

Date Time Regional Teams
March 30 2 p.m. ET Round 1 Towson, Penn State
March 31 2 p.m. ET Round 2 (1) California, Michigan State, Western Michigan, West Virginia
March 31 7 p.m. ET Round 2 (2) Florida, Arizona State, Maryland, R1 Winner
April 2 5 p.m. ET Pittsburgh Finals R1 Winner vs R2 Winner

How to Stream 2023 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming, but none of these providers carry ESPN+. That’s because ESPN+ is a streaming-only subscription (not like ESPN, which is a stand-alone channel). Luckily, ESPN+ allows you to watch the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics regionals using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can find directions on how to watch ESPN+ on various devices here.

Watch NCAA's 2023 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Selection Show

