How to Watch 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets Live for Free Without Cable

David Satin

The wait is nearly over, NFL fans. After a long, hot, football-less summer, the league is set to return to airwaves this week, when the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame game will be played on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The game will pit the reserves for the New York Jets against the Cleveland Browns backups in a game that will simultaneously mean nothing and everything to the average football fan. You can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game

About 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game

The Hall of Fame game was created by the NFL to help celebrate the current year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees. It’s the first preseason game of the year, though most teams don’t begin preseason play until the following week.

This year’s lucky Hall of Fame game participants are the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns. It’s highly unlikely that any of the starters will play, though the reduction in the number of preseason games from four to three in 2021 makes it a remote possibility that some first-string players will see time.

The game will be the first time many fans see quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a Jets uniform, after his trade from the Green Bay Packers this offseason. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will also be on-hand, as he tries to bounce back from a season which saw him suspended for 11 games due to myriad allegations of sexual misconduct.

How to Stream 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Learn About 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductees

