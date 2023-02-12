How to Watch 2023 Puppy Bowl Live Online for Free Without Cable

About 2023 Puppy Bowl

Over 120 rescue dogs are taking the field and many of them are available for adoption. Sixty-seven shelters from 34 different states have entered some of their pups in the fun competition in hopes of finding them wonderful homes. The event also raises awareness of pet overpopulation and the importance of rescuing dogs in need. During the game, viewers at home get a good view of all of the action, including the water-bowl cam, slo-mo cam, and end zone pylon cameras. Tune in to see whether Team Ruff or Team Fluff is victorious. At the end of the game, just one of the teams will take home the Lombarky trophy.

The Puppy Bowl was pre-taped in October in New York, and now, folks all over the country can watch the big game. Referee Dan Schachner is returning to referee the exciting event. For the past 12 years, he has kept the adorable chaos under control. Live commentators Steve Levy and Taylor Rooks are back once again.

Can you watch 2023 Puppy Bowl for free?

Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Animal Planet on Philo.

You can watch 2023 Puppy Bowl with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.

What devices can you use to stream 2023 Puppy Bowl?

You can watch Animal Planet on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

You can also watch the 2023 Puppy Bowl on discovery+, HBO Max, Discovery Channel, and TBS.

2023 Puppy Bowl Trailer