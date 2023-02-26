 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards Live Online Without Cable

David Satin

The Screen Actors Guild Awards are coming this weekend! The awards serve as the perfect warm-up for the Oscars, and all of Hollywood’s biggest stars will be out and shining. Starting in 2024, Netflix will serve as exclusive host to the awards, but if you can’t wait to watch the ceremony with some Netflix branding, good news! You can watch the 2023 SAG Awards live without a subscription on Netflix’s YouTube page. Once the show begins, click here and start streaming immediately!

How to Watch 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards

About 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards

The 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be a star-studded party like no other – giving you excitement, unexpected reunions, intimate moments onstage and off, and a palpable sense of community. It’s the only show that exclusively honors actors. With a voting body of over 122,600 members, the SAG Awards have the largest and most diverse group of voters in the awards circuit.

“Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega will inject a dose of goth glam to the proceedings as a presenter, joining fellow SAG nominees Jason Bateman (“Ozark”), Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”), Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus”), Adam Scott (“Severance”) and Zendaya (“Euphoria”) in introducing the night’s categories.

Executive Producer of the show Jon Brockett revealed actors from “Babylon,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fabelmans”, and “Women Talking” will be introducing the clips of their nominated motion picture cast performances.

Fans can watch the ceremony for free without a subscription on Netflix's YouTube channel here, or via Netflix's TUDUM site here.

2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards Trailer

