How to Watch 2023 SEC Men’s Basketball Championship Game Live For Free Without Cable

The SEC is down to their last game of the year and the Southeastern Conference will award their automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament to the winner. Alabama goes against Texas A&M on Sunday at 1pm ET on ESPN and here’s what you need to know: You can watch the 2023 SEC Men’s Basketball championship game with a Subscription to Hulu Live TV. After which, the NCAA Tournament Selection Show is set for Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on CBS.

How to Watch 2023 SEC Men’s Basketball Championship Game

When: Sunday, March 12 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 12 at 1:00 p.m. ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Hulu Live TV.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

About 2023 SEC Men’s Basketball Championship Game

No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. the No. 2 Texas A&M Aggies. The last time they played was just over a week ago, where Texas led most of the game until the last two minutes – and then just barely pulling ahead by 6 points. The question is, how close will this game be in Nashville during the championship?

Leading up to this, Alabama beat out Missouri (72 to 61) in the semis. They have the most wins in the conference and are potentially clinching the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Freshman Brandon Miller, the SEC’s Player of the Year, has averaged 19.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

For Texas, the Aggies are in the championships for a second year in a row. With the best free throw rate and seventh best rebounding rate in the country, the team has had an excellent back half of the season. They beat Vanderbilt (87-75) to secure their spot and, if they will, it will secure them a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018.

How to Stream 2023 SEC Men’s Basketball Championship Game on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch 2023 SEC Men’s Basketball Championship Game using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Paramount Plus.

All Live TV Streaming Services