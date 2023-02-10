How to Watch 2023 Super Bowl LVII in Canada Live Without Cable

It’s Super Bowl week! For many NFL fans around the world, this is the most exciting week of the year. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are set to clash in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, Feb. 12 for the right to be called world champions. In Canada, the big game will be streamed live on DAZN, so users north of the border won’t miss a single second of the action! You can watch Super Bowl LVII in Canada live with a subscription to DAZN.

How to Watch Super Bowl LVII in Canada

When: Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET TV: DAZN

DAZN Stream: Watch with a subscription to DAZN.

About Super Bowl LVII

This year’s Super Bowl will feature a clash of two No. 1 overall seeds. The Philadelphia Eagles have ridden the arm and legs of second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts to 14 regular season wins. The Eagles also have a ferocious defense, with a swarming front seven and a secondary led by seasoned veteran Darius Slay.

For the Chiefs, this season began full of questions, especially at receiver. Former top wideout Tyreek Hill was shipped to Miami in exchange for draft picks in March, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t miss a beat in the regular season. Behind his arm and a talented pool of rookie defenders, Kansas City also tallied 14 wins in the 2022 season.

Does DAZN Offer a Free Trial?

Sadly no, DAZN does not offer Canadian customers a free trial at this time. A subscription to DAZN costs CAD $24.99 per month, or CAD $16.66 per month if you sign up for an annual plan ($199.99 per year.

What Other Sports Does DAZN Offer?

Canadian sports fans can catch a wide variety of sports with a DAZN subscription. In addition to NFL content, fans can watch MLB Network, UEFA Champions League and Europa League soccer, boxing, Six Nations Rugby, and much more.

How Many Devices Can You Watch Super Bowl LVII on at a Time?

DAZN allows users to watch on up to two screens simultaneously, so you can have the Super Bowl on TV and stream it on your phone in case you need to run out for more ice or snacks.

