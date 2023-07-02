 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN ESPN2
ABC ESPN+

How to Watch 2023 Wimbledon Grand Slam Tennis Tournament Live for Free Without Cable

David Satin

The oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament in the world starts this week! The Championships, Wimbledon (commonly shortened to just “Wimbledon”) begin on Monday, July 3 at 6 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ABC and ESPN+. The top tennis players from all over the globe will be in attendance, trying to win the coveted Grand Slam tournament. Get your strawberries and cream ready, and watch every second of Wimbledon with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 Wimbledon Tournament

ESPN+ will offer coverage from multiple courts with featured match selections made daily in both English and Spanish.

About 2023 Wimbledon Tournament

This year will mark the 136th edition of the Wimbledon tournament. It’s played on a grass surface, which means Novak Djokovic is licking his chops at the prospect. Djokovic is the second-highest ranked men’s player in the world currently, and has a chance to tie Roger Federer for the most Wimbledon singles titles in history if he can secure his eighth such victory this year.

Top women’s player Iga Swiatek has never won at Wimbledon, and has in fact never advanced past the fourth round in the tournament. But Swiatek is just 22, meaning the best days of her career (and her Wimbledon record) are ahead of her, not behind. Both Swiatek and Djokovic are coming off singles titles in the 2023 French Open.

Check out a full broadcast schedule of the 2023 Wimbledon tournament below

Date Time (ET) Event/Format Platform(s)
Monday, July 3 6 a.m. – 5 p.m. First Round ESPN
6 a.m. – 3 p.m. First Round (Spanish) ESPN Deportes
Tuesday, July 4 6 a.m. – 5 p.m. First Round ESPN
6 a.m. – 3 p.m. First Round (Spanish) ESPN Deportes
Wednesday, July 5 6 a.m. – 5 p.m. Second Round ESPN
6 a.m. – 3 p.m. Second Round (Spanish) ESPN Deportes
Thursday, July 6 6 a.m. – 5 p.m. Second Round ESPN
6 a.m. – 3 p.m. Second Round (Spanish) ESPN Deportes
Friday, July 7 6 a.m. – 5 p.m. Third Round ESPN
6 a.m. – 3 p.m. Third Round (Spanish) ESPN Deportes
Saturday, July 8 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. Breakfast at Wimbledon ESPN
8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Third Round ESPN
1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Third Round ABC
16a.m.– 9:55 a.m. Third Round (Spanish) ESPN Deportes
11:15 a.m. – 3 p.m. Third Round (Spanish) ESPN Deportes
Sunday, July 9 7 a.m.– 8 a.m. Breakfast at Wimbledon ESPN
8 a.m. – 1p.m. Round of 16 ESPN
1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Round of 16 ABC
6 a.m. – 9 a.m. Round of 16 (Spanish) ESPN Deportes
12 noon – 2 p.m. Round of 16 (Spanish) ESPN Deportes
Monday, July 10 6 a.m. – 4 p.m. Round of 16 (No.1 Court & Outer courts) ESPN2
8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Round of 16 (Centre Court) ESPN
6 a.m. – 3 p.m. Round of 16 (Spanish) ESPN Deportes
Tuesday, July 11 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Quarterfinals (Centre Court) ESPN
8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Quarterfinals (No.1 Court) ESPN2
8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Quarterfinals (Centre Court – Spanish) ESPN Deportes
Wednesday, July 12 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Quarterfinals (Centre Court) ESPN
8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Quarterfinals (No.1 Court) ESPN2
8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Quarterfinals (Center Court -Spanish) ESPN Deportes
Thursday, July 13 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. Breakfast at Wimbledon ESPN
8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Ladies’ Semifinals ESPN
1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Mixed Doubles Championship ESPN
8:30 a.m. – 12 noon Ladies Semifinals (Spanish) ESPN Deportes
Friday, July 14 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. Breakfast at Wimbledon ESPN
8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Gentlemen’s Semifinals ESPN
8:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Gentlemen’s Semifinals (Spanish) ESPN Deportes
Saturday, July 15 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. Breakfast at Wimbledon ESPN
9 a.m.– 11:30 a.m. Ladies’ Championship ESPN
11:30 a.m.– 3 p.m. Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship ESPN
3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Encore Presentation – Ladies’ Championship ABC
8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. Ladies’ Championship Pre-Show (Spanish) ESPN Deportes
9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Ladies’ Championship (Spanish) ESPN Deportes
Sun, July 16 1 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. Ladies’ Championship ESPN2
8 a.m. – 9 a.m. Breakfast at Wimbledon ESPN
9 a.m.– 12 p.m. Gentleman’s Championship ESPN
12 noon – 3 p.m. Ladies’ Doubles Championship ESPN
3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Encore Presentation – Gentlemen’s Championship ABC
8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. Gentlemen’s Championship Pre-Show (Spanish) ESPN Deportes
9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Gentlemen’s Championship (Spanish) ESPN Deportes
Monday, July 17 12 a.m.– 3 a.m. Gentlemen’s Championship ESPN2

How to Stream 2023 Wimbledon Tournament on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Wimbledon Tournament using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and ESPN+.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialSave 62% (Just $15/mo)Sign UpSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99$9.99
ABC---
ESPN---
ESPN2---
ESPN+-------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 15 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

Watch a Promo for 2023 Wimbledon Tournament

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.