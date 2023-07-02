How to Watch 2023 Wimbledon Grand Slam Tennis Tournament Live for Free Without Cable
The oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament in the world starts this week! The Championships, Wimbledon (commonly shortened to just “Wimbledon”) begin on Monday, July 3 at 6 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ABC and ESPN+. The top tennis players from all over the globe will be in attendance, trying to win the coveted Grand Slam tournament. Get your strawberries and cream ready, and watch every second of Wimbledon with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch 2023 Wimbledon Tournament
- When: Starts Monday, July 3 at 6 a.m. ET
- TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC (simulcast on ESPN3), ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+
- Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
ESPN+ will offer coverage from multiple courts with featured match selections made daily in both English and Spanish.
About 2023 Wimbledon Tournament
This year will mark the 136th edition of the Wimbledon tournament. It’s played on a grass surface, which means Novak Djokovic is licking his chops at the prospect. Djokovic is the second-highest ranked men’s player in the world currently, and has a chance to tie Roger Federer for the most Wimbledon singles titles in history if he can secure his eighth such victory this year.
Top women’s player Iga Swiatek has never won at Wimbledon, and has in fact never advanced past the fourth round in the tournament. But Swiatek is just 22, meaning the best days of her career (and her Wimbledon record) are ahead of her, not behind. Both Swiatek and Djokovic are coming off singles titles in the 2023 French Open.
Check out a full broadcast schedule of the 2023 Wimbledon tournament below
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event/Format
|Platform(s)
|Monday, July 3
|6 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|First Round
|ESPN
|6 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|First Round (Spanish)
|ESPN Deportes
|Tuesday, July 4
|6 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|First Round
|ESPN
|6 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|First Round (Spanish)
|ESPN Deportes
|Wednesday, July 5
|6 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Second Round
|ESPN
|6 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Second Round (Spanish)
|ESPN Deportes
|Thursday, July 6
|6 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Second Round
|ESPN
|6 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Second Round (Spanish)
|ESPN Deportes
|Friday, July 7
|6 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Third Round
|ESPN
|6 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Third Round (Spanish)
|ESPN Deportes
|Saturday, July 8
|7 a.m. – 8 a.m.
|Breakfast at Wimbledon
|ESPN
|8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|Third Round
|ESPN
|1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
|Third Round
|ABC
|16a.m.– 9:55 a.m.
|Third Round (Spanish)
|ESPN Deportes
|11:15 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Third Round (Spanish)
|ESPN Deportes
|Sunday, July 9
|7 a.m.– 8 a.m.
|Breakfast at Wimbledon
|ESPN
|8 a.m. – 1p.m.
|Round of 16
|ESPN
|1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
|Round of 16
|ABC
|6 a.m. – 9 a.m.
|Round of 16 (Spanish)
|ESPN Deportes
|12 noon – 2 p.m.
|Round of 16 (Spanish)
|ESPN Deportes
|Monday, July 10
|6 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Round of 16 (No.1 Court & Outer courts)
|ESPN2
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Round of 16 (Centre Court)
|ESPN
|6 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Round of 16 (Spanish)
|ESPN Deportes
|Tuesday, July 11
|8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Quarterfinals (Centre Court)
|ESPN
|8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Quarterfinals (No.1 Court)
|ESPN2
|8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Quarterfinals (Centre Court – Spanish)
|ESPN Deportes
|Wednesday, July 12
|8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Quarterfinals (Centre Court)
|ESPN
|8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Quarterfinals (No.1 Court)
|ESPN2
|8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Quarterfinals (Center Court -Spanish)
|ESPN Deportes
|Thursday, July 13
|7 a.m. – 8 a.m.
|Breakfast at Wimbledon
|ESPN
|8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|Ladies’ Semifinals
|ESPN
|1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
|Mixed Doubles Championship
|ESPN
|8:30 a.m. – 12 noon
|Ladies Semifinals (Spanish)
|ESPN Deportes
|Friday, July 14
|7 a.m. – 8 a.m.
|Breakfast at Wimbledon
|ESPN
|8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Gentlemen’s Semifinals
|ESPN
|8:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.
|Gentlemen’s Semifinals (Spanish)
|ESPN Deportes
|Saturday, July 15
|8 a.m. – 9 a.m.
|Breakfast at Wimbledon
|ESPN
|9 a.m.– 11:30 a.m.
|Ladies’ Championship
|ESPN
|11:30 a.m.– 3 p.m.
|Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship
|ESPN
|3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|Encore Presentation – Ladies’ Championship
|ABC
|8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.
|Ladies’ Championship Pre-Show (Spanish)
|ESPN Deportes
|9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
|Ladies’ Championship (Spanish)
|ESPN Deportes
|Sun, July 16
|1 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.
|Ladies’ Championship
|ESPN2
|8 a.m. – 9 a.m.
|Breakfast at Wimbledon
|ESPN
|9 a.m.– 12 p.m.
|Gentleman’s Championship
|ESPN
|12 noon – 3 p.m.
|Ladies’ Doubles Championship
|ESPN
|3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|Encore Presentation – Gentlemen’s Championship
|ABC
|8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.
|Gentlemen’s Championship Pre-Show (Spanish)
|ESPN Deportes
|9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|Gentlemen’s Championship (Spanish)
|ESPN Deportes
|Monday, July 17
|12 a.m.– 3 a.m.
|Gentlemen’s Championship
|ESPN2
How to Stream 2023 Wimbledon Tournament on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Wimbledon Tournament using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and ESPN+.
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|ESPN+
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Save 62% (Just $15/mo)
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|$9.99
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|-
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|-
|ESPN2
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|-
|ESPN+
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•