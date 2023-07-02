How to Watch 2023 Wimbledon Grand Slam Tennis Tournament Live for Free Without Cable

The oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament in the world starts this week! The Championships, Wimbledon (commonly shortened to just “Wimbledon”) begin on Monday, July 3 at 6 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ABC and ESPN+. The top tennis players from all over the globe will be in attendance, trying to win the coveted Grand Slam tournament. Get your strawberries and cream ready, and watch every second of Wimbledon with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About 2023 Wimbledon Tournament

This year will mark the 136th edition of the Wimbledon tournament. It’s played on a grass surface, which means Novak Djokovic is licking his chops at the prospect. Djokovic is the second-highest ranked men’s player in the world currently, and has a chance to tie Roger Federer for the most Wimbledon singles titles in history if he can secure his eighth such victory this year.

Top women’s player Iga Swiatek has never won at Wimbledon, and has in fact never advanced past the fourth round in the tournament. But Swiatek is just 22, meaning the best days of her career (and her Wimbledon record) are ahead of her, not behind. Both Swiatek and Djokovic are coming off singles titles in the 2023 French Open.

Date Time (ET) Event/Format Platform(s) Monday, July 3 6 a.m. – 5 p.m. First Round ESPN 6 a.m. – 3 p.m. First Round (Spanish) ESPN Deportes Tuesday, July 4 6 a.m. – 5 p.m. First Round ESPN 6 a.m. – 3 p.m. First Round (Spanish) ESPN Deportes Wednesday, July 5 6 a.m. – 5 p.m. Second Round ESPN 6 a.m. – 3 p.m. Second Round (Spanish) ESPN Deportes Thursday, July 6 6 a.m. – 5 p.m. Second Round ESPN 6 a.m. – 3 p.m. Second Round (Spanish) ESPN Deportes Friday, July 7 6 a.m. – 5 p.m. Third Round ESPN 6 a.m. – 3 p.m. Third Round (Spanish) ESPN Deportes Saturday, July 8 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. Breakfast at Wimbledon ESPN 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Third Round ESPN 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Third Round ABC 16a.m.– 9:55 a.m. Third Round (Spanish) ESPN Deportes 11:15 a.m. – 3 p.m. Third Round (Spanish) ESPN Deportes Sunday, July 9 7 a.m.– 8 a.m. Breakfast at Wimbledon ESPN 8 a.m. – 1p.m. Round of 16 ESPN 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Round of 16 ABC 6 a.m. – 9 a.m. Round of 16 (Spanish) ESPN Deportes 12 noon – 2 p.m. Round of 16 (Spanish) ESPN Deportes Monday, July 10 6 a.m. – 4 p.m. Round of 16 (No.1 Court & Outer courts) ESPN2 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Round of 16 (Centre Court) ESPN 6 a.m. – 3 p.m. Round of 16 (Spanish) ESPN Deportes Tuesday, July 11 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Quarterfinals (Centre Court) ESPN 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Quarterfinals (No.1 Court) ESPN2 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Quarterfinals (Centre Court – Spanish) ESPN Deportes Wednesday, July 12 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Quarterfinals (Centre Court) ESPN 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Quarterfinals (No.1 Court) ESPN2 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Quarterfinals (Center Court -Spanish) ESPN Deportes Thursday, July 13 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. Breakfast at Wimbledon ESPN 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Ladies’ Semifinals ESPN 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Mixed Doubles Championship ESPN 8:30 a.m. – 12 noon Ladies Semifinals (Spanish) ESPN Deportes Friday, July 14 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. Breakfast at Wimbledon ESPN 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Gentlemen’s Semifinals ESPN 8:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Gentlemen’s Semifinals (Spanish) ESPN Deportes Saturday, July 15 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. Breakfast at Wimbledon ESPN 9 a.m.– 11:30 a.m. Ladies’ Championship ESPN 11:30 a.m.– 3 p.m. Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship ESPN 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Encore Presentation – Ladies’ Championship ABC 8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. Ladies’ Championship Pre-Show (Spanish) ESPN Deportes 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Ladies’ Championship (Spanish) ESPN Deportes Sun, July 16 1 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. Ladies’ Championship ESPN2 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. Breakfast at Wimbledon ESPN 9 a.m.– 12 p.m. Gentleman’s Championship ESPN 12 noon – 3 p.m. Ladies’ Doubles Championship ESPN 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Encore Presentation – Gentlemen’s Championship ABC 8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. Gentlemen’s Championship Pre-Show (Spanish) ESPN Deportes 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Gentlemen’s Championship (Spanish) ESPN Deportes Monday, July 17 12 a.m.– 3 a.m. Gentlemen’s Championship ESPN2

How to Stream 2023 Wimbledon Tournament on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Wimbledon Tournament using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and ESPN+.

