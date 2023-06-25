 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 Wimbledon Qualifying Live Without Cable

David Satin

The dust has barely settled from the 2023 French Open, but the top tennis players in the world are already headed across the channel to England! Four days of singles qualifying for The Championships, Wimbledon (usually shortened to just Wimbledon) begin on Monday, June 26 at 6 a.m. ET on ESPN+. There are only 16 slots each for men and women open, but who will win their way into the prestigious Grand Slam tournament? Find out with a Subscription to ESPN+.

How to Watch 2023 Wimbledon Qualifying

About 2023 Wimbledon Qualifying

Wimbledon qualifying will be held on the grass courts at the Community Sport Centre Roehampton, just down the road from the Wimbledon district of London. The tournament starts on July 3, but before it can get going the field of competitors must be set.

The top American women competing include Sofia Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion, 2020 French Open finalist, and former World No. 4 in the WTA Rankings; CoCo Vandeweghe, the two-time major semifinalist at 2017 Australian Open and 2017 US Open; and Taylor Townsend, who achieved the best major result of her career at the 2019 US Open as a qualifier, defeating former World No. 1 Simona Halep in the second round before losing to eventual champion Bianca Andreescu in the Round of 16.

Recognizable American men attempting to qualify for Wimbledon include Aleksandar Kovacevic, coming off making his main draw debut in a major at the 2023 French Open, where he lost to 23-time major champion Novak Djokovic in the first round, and Brandon Holt, a four-time All-American at USC from 2017-20 who won 2019 Pac-12 Singles Player of the Year.

Check out the full schedule of 2023 Wimbledon qualifying

Date Time (ET) Event Platform
Monday, June 26 6 a.m. Wimbledon Qualifying ESPN+
Tuesday, June 27 6 a.m. Wimbledon Qualifying ESPN+
Wednesday, June 28 6 a.m. Wimbledon Qualifying ESPN+
Thursday, June 29 6 a.m. Wimbledon Qualifying ESPN+

Can You Stream 2023 Wimbledon Qualifying for Free?

Unfortunately not. Wimbledon qualifying will be shown exclusively on ESPN+ this year, and ESPN+ does not currently give new or existing customers a free trial.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream 2023 Wimbledon Qualifying on ESPN+?

ESPN+is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Preview 2023 Wimbledon Tournament

