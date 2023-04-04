How to Watch ‘80 for Brady’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Do you believe in miracles? New England Patriots fans should by now, after watching their team come back from the biggest deficit in Super Bowl history to win the big game after the 2016 season. Now they can relive that magic in “80 for Brady,” which is heading to Paramount+ on Tuesday, April 4. The film follows four lifelong friends on their trip to Super Bowl LI, where they get to watch their favorite quarterback make history. You can watch “80 for Brady” with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch ‘80 for Brady’

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: ADVANCE

About ‘80 for Brady’

In the year 2001, Lou, Trish, Maura, and Betty all decide to celebrate their friendship, and Lou’s successful completion of chemotherapy by embracing the New England Patriots as their favorite team. More than a decade of winning football seasons later, the group decides to enter a radio competition for free Super Bowl tickets on a whim.

None of them anticipate actually winning, but when they do the foursome is bound for Super Bowl LI, where the Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons. The Pats are down 28-3 at halftime, but as anyone who watched the game live knows, there’s no counting out Tom Brady. This hilarious and heartwarming film reminds viewers not to give up in life, no matter the circumstances, and that the power of friendship can carry you through even the worst of times.

Can You Stream ‘80 for Brady’ For Free?

If you’re a new Paramount+ customer, yes! Paramount+ offers all new users a seven-day free trial, but for a limited time you can get a month free by using promo code ADVANCE when you sign up.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘80 for Brady’ on Paramount+?

Paramount+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

30-Day Trial paramountplus.com Paramount Plus Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate. … Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee. With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K. With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate. With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A. The service was previously called CBS All Access. 30-Day Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: ADVANCE