Amazon Prime Video

How to Watch ‘A League of Their Own’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

David Satin

Play ball! Prime Video is set to throw out the first pitch of its series adaptation of “A League of Their Own.” The show aims to be a fresh approach to the story of the non-fictional All-American Girl’s Professional Baseball League that moviegoers first became acquainted with in the 1992 movie of the same name. The first episode of the new series premiere on Friday, Aug. 12, and you can watch it all with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘A League of Their Own’

About ‘A League of Their Own’

“A League of Their Own” is set in 1943, and will follow the Rockford Peaches, an all-women baseball team determined to keep the sport in the public eye during World War II. The show will star its creator Abbi Jacobson (“Broad City”), D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”), Nick Offerman (“Parks and Recreation,”) and more. The setting will allow the show to explore unique viewpoints on race, sexuality, and the home life of its characters, as well as the drama and excitement of baseball.

The series is an adaptation of the 1992 Penny Marshall film of the same name, which starred Geena Davis, Madonna, and Tom Hanks. The show will not be a direct adaptation, creating new characters in hopes of attracting new fans, as well as those of the old film. Whether the series will be a home run or not remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: There is STILL no crying in baseball.

Can You Stream ‘A League of Their Own’ for Free?

Amazon currently offers new subscribers a 30 day free trial to Prime Video. After 30 days, a membership to Prime Video costs $8.99/month. So if you haven’t signed up for Prime yet, you can watch “A League of Their Own” free!

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “A League of Their Own” on Prime Video?

Prime Video is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'A League of Their Own' Trailer

