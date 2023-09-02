 Skip to Content
How to Watch Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee 2023 College Football Game Live Without Cable

Matt Tamanini

Last season was a strange one for the Alabama Crimson Tide as they failed to make the College Football Playoff. Nick Saban and his team will look to begin the journey to right the ship on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET, as the No. 4 Tide faces off again the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

The Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream SEC Network on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee on Sling TV?

You can watch the Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee game on SEC Network with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee game on SEC Network with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

DIRECTV is currently locked into a retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar, so some local affiliates, are currently blacked out on the service.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee on Fubo?

You can watch the Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee game on SEC Network with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee game on SEC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee game on the streaming service.

Middle Tennessee vs. Alabama Game Preview

