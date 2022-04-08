 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Amazon Prime Video

How to Watch ‘All the Old Knives’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jeremy Milliner

Henry and Celia are living quiet, peaceful lives far away from their personal and professional pasts, when leaked information costs the lives of over 100 people. When the CIA discovers this information was leaked by a former CIA operative, Vick Wallinger (Laurence Fishburne) tasks veteran operative Henry Pelham (Chris Pine) with rooting out the mole.

This brings him from Austria to England to California, where he reunites with the woman he’s most afraid to suspect; his old flame, Celia Harrison (Thandiwe Newton). “All the Old Knives” hits Amazon Prime Video on Friday, April 8. Stream the movie with a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘All the Old Knives’

About ‘All the Old Knives’

Based on the novel by Olen Steinhauer, “All the Old Knives” is a suspense film airing as an Amazon Original hitting Prime Video on April 8, 2022. Ex-lovers and spies Henry and Celia meet for dinner just like old times, but their discussion inevitably takes them to the elephant in the room — a flight hijacking that led to the deaths of everyone involved. In an organization full of expert spies, everyone has a cover story, an unreadable poker face, and the training to kill at a moment’s notice.

In a torrential cascade of life-changing events, Henry and Celia are forced to blur the lines between profession and passion. A riveting tale of global espionage, moral ambiguity, and deadly betrayal, “All the Old Knives” is a modern-day spy thriller that digs deep into the pair’s past romance, and won’t stop until the secret details behind the terrorist attack are brought to light.

The story’s original writer, Steinhauer, has returned to pen the screenplay, with Janus Metz Pedersen directing. Joining Pine and Newton in the cast are Laurence Fishburne, Jonathan Pryce, Gala Gordon, Corey Johnson, Ahd Kamel, David Bedella, and Colin Stinton. Stream “All the Old Knives” when it airs on April 8 with a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime Video.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘All the Old Knives’?

Amazon Prime Video is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV

Preview for 'All the Old Knives'

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.