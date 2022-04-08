How to Watch ‘All the Old Knives’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Henry and Celia are living quiet, peaceful lives far away from their personal and professional pasts, when leaked information costs the lives of over 100 people. When the CIA discovers this information was leaked by a former CIA operative, Vick Wallinger (Laurence Fishburne) tasks veteran operative Henry Pelham (Chris Pine) with rooting out the mole.

This brings him from Austria to England to California, where he reunites with the woman he’s most afraid to suspect; his old flame, Celia Harrison (Thandiwe Newton). “All the Old Knives” hits Amazon Prime Video on Friday, April 8. Stream the movie with a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘All the Old Knives’

About ‘All the Old Knives’

Based on the novel by Olen Steinhauer, “All the Old Knives” is a suspense film airing as an Amazon Original hitting Prime Video on April 8, 2022. Ex-lovers and spies Henry and Celia meet for dinner just like old times, but their discussion inevitably takes them to the elephant in the room — a flight hijacking that led to the deaths of everyone involved. In an organization full of expert spies, everyone has a cover story, an unreadable poker face, and the training to kill at a moment’s notice.

In a torrential cascade of life-changing events, Henry and Celia are forced to blur the lines between profession and passion. A riveting tale of global espionage, moral ambiguity, and deadly betrayal, “All the Old Knives” is a modern-day spy thriller that digs deep into the pair’s past romance, and won’t stop until the secret details behind the terrorist attack are brought to light.

The story’s original writer, Steinhauer, has returned to pen the screenplay, with Janus Metz Pedersen directing. Joining Pine and Newton in the cast are Laurence Fishburne, Jonathan Pryce, Gala Gordon, Corey Johnson, Ahd Kamel, David Bedella, and Colin Stinton. Stream “All the Old Knives” when it airs on April 8 with a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime Video.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘All the Old Knives’?

Amazon Prime Video is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV