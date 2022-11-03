How to Watch ‘Amazon Music Live’ Featuring Megan Thee Stallion Live For Free Without Cable

“Amazon Music Live” is taking the stage once again! This week, Prime Video will feature hip-hop megastar Megan Thee Stallion for its latest post-football concert. Megan will kick off the festivities immediately after the conclusion of the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles “Thursday Night Football” matchup. You can watch Megan Thee Stallion, and every performer scheduled to appear for “Amazon Music Live” concerts, exclusively with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘Amazon Music Live’ Featuring Megan Thee Stallion

When: Thursday, Nov. 3 at approximately 11:55 p.m. ET (immediately following the end of “TNF”)

About ‘Amazon Music Live’

Pro football and live music go hand-in-hand according to Amazon, so why not follow up every “Thursday Night Football” game with a live concert from some of the hottest names in the music industry?

Megan Thee Stallion is up next on ‘Amazon Music Live,’ performing tracks off her latest album, “Traumazine,” along with some of her biggest hits. She is one of the hottest names in rap currently, having won five BET Hip-Hop awards as well as being a three-time Grammy winner in her relatively young career.

Each episode of “Amazon Music Live” is hosted by rapper 2 Chainz, and the concerts are performed in front of a live audience in Los Angeles. Kane Brown is confirmed to be the next act to appear on Nov. 10, and more artists will be announced in the weeks to come.

“Whether you’re a sports fan waiting for the first football game of the week, or a music fan staying up late to hear the latest drop from your favorite artist, Thursday is the biggest night for entertainment,” said Kirdis Postelle, global head of artist marketing of Amazon Music.

