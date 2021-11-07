How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Live Online on November 7, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Anaheim Ducks face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Anaheim Ducks vs. St. Louis Blues

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks and St. Louis Blues games all year long.

Can you stream Anaheim Ducks vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles and St. Louis, you can stream Anaheim Ducks vs. St. Louis Blues, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

St. Louis Blues vs. Anaheim Ducks Game Preview: Blues visit the Ducks after Saad's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

St. Louis Blues (7-1-1, first in the Central) vs. Anaheim Ducks (5-4-3, fourth in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks +147, Blues -176; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis visits the Anaheim Ducks after Brandon Saad scored two goals in the Blues’ 5-3 victory against the Sharks.

Anaheim finished 17-30-9 overall with a 6-18-4 record at home during the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Ducks compiled an .897 save percentage while allowing 3.0 goals on 30.4 shots per game last season.

St. Louis finished 27-20-9 overall and 15-9-4 on the road a season ago. The Blues averaged 3.0 goals on 29.0 shots per game last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Ducks: Jakob Silfverberg: day to day (health protocols).

Blues: Ville Husso: day to day (health protocols), Torey Krug: day to day (health protocols), Brayden Schenn: day to day (upper body), Ryan O’Reilly: day to day (health protocols), Kyle Clifford: day to day (health protocols).