How to Watch ‘Antiques Road Trip’ Season 22 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

It’s time for new adventures on “ Antiques Road Trip ” with Season 22 arriving on PBS Living ! Just last week, Season 21 premiered on the streaming service. Now, another batch of episodes is available to stream on-demand, bringing fans even more of the fascinating content they love. Don’t miss the exciting new season, which drops on Monday, April 24. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of PBS Living .

About 'Antiques Road Trip' Season 22 Premiere

With Seasons 21 and 22 now on PBS Living, it’s the perfect opportunity to catch up and binge both if you haven’t had the chance to yet. In “Antiques Road Trip” Season 22, these seasoned treasure hunters resume their journey through Great Britain. Fittingly, they cruise around in classic cars, making stops at various shops and sales, hoping to make a deal. When it comes to antiques, you never know what they will uncover or what these items might be worth. Every episode is a new adventure with a variety of neat discoveries to be made.

Stay tuned to see what happens when these experts sell their goods at an auction at the end of the journey. They are going head to head in hopes of bringing in an impressive profit after selling their treasure hunt finds. Whichever antique expert turns the biggest profit is the winner. Who will be the most successful, and whose finds may not have been all they were hoping for?

Can you watch 'Antiques Road Trip' Season 22 Premiere for free?

PBS Living offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Antiques Road Trip’ Season 22 Premiere on PBS Living.

What devices can you use to stream 'Antiques Road Trip' Season 22 Premiere?

You can watch PBS Living using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.