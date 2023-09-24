How to Watch Cowboys vs. Cardinals Game Live Online on Sept. 24, 2023: TV & Streaming

The conquerors of New York in the first two weeks of the NFL season, it is now time to head West for the Dallas Cowboys. Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons and the crew will very confidently line up against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 4:25 p.m. ET. That confidence comes after routing the New York Giants in week 1 and then running over and past the New York Jets last week. The Cardinals, meanwhile, enter the contest winless and struggling - which many expected. See if either team’s fortunes change exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service.

How to Watch the Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys

When: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 24 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium | 9400 W Maryland Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305

State Farm Stadium | 9400 W Maryland Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305 TV: Fox

Fox Stream: Watch with 50% off subscription to Sling TV.

Watch Cowboys vs. Cardinals Get 50% Off sling.com/college-football Sling is just $20 for your first month and is the cheapest option to watch live college football games

How to Watch the Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys

How to Watch the Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys About Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals

About Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals Can you stream Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sling TV?

Can you stream Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sling TV? Can you stream Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys on DIRECTV STREAM?

Can you stream Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys on DIRECTV STREAM? Can you stream Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys on Fubo?

Can you stream Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys on Fubo? Can you stream Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys on Hulu Live TV?

Can you stream Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys on Hulu Live TV? Can you stream Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys on YouTube TV?

Can you stream Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys on YouTube TV? Can You Stream Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys on NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

Can You Stream Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys on NFL Sunday Ticket Online? Can You Stream Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys on NFL+?

About Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals

It’s easy to speak about the Cowboys’ offense and the playmakers there, but the defense has been perhaps the bigger story early this season. Micah Parsons has three sacks and a forced fumble while living in the backfield of the opposition. As a unit, the Cowboys have intercepted five passes, recorded 10 sacks and recovered a pair of fumbles. Their success has made life easy for quarterback Dak Prescott and the offense. Prescott has been steady with 398 passing yards and two touchdowns, while Tony Pollard is averaging more than 70 yards on the ground and has scored twice. CeeDee Lamb (220 receiging yards) has more than half of the yards from Prescott, but both touchdown passes have gone to tight ends.

On the other side of the field, not much was expected of the Cardinals, who opened the season without standout quarterback Kyler Murray. A late preseason trade brought Joshua Dobbs into the fold, but the team has struggled to gain any sort of momentum with the ball. Dobbs has thrown for 360 yards and one touchdown, while James Conner has provided the majority of the rushing yards with 168 to go along with a score. The defense has similarly failed to make stops despite totaling nine sacks and two interceptions in losses to the Washington Commanders and last week the New York Giants.

How to Stream the Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals 2023 NFL Week 3 Matchup

Fans can sign up to stream FOX with a live TV streaming service. Of the six live TV streaming services available, five of them offer FOX in most locations.

Can you stream Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sling TV?

That depends. Sling TV offers Fox in 18 major markets across the country. So, if you live near one of the cities listed below, you will be able to tune in with a subscription to Sling Blue.

Atlanta

Austin

Chicago

Dallas/Fort Worth

Detroit

Gainesville

Houston

Los Angeles

Milwaukee Minneapolis/St. Paul

New York

Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne

Philadelphia

Phoenix

San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose

Seattle

Tampa/St. Petersburg

Washington, DC

For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ABC, ESPN, NBC, and NFL Network.

The only problem with Sling’s channel lineup is that it does not carry CBS in any market. However, you can sign up for a subscription to Paramount+ for either $5.99 or $11.99 monthly. Both options include NFL on CBS games, but the more expensive Paramount+ with Showtime tier comes with a complete live stream of your local CBS affiliate as well.

Save $20 Now $5.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: LIONESS

Can you stream Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys on DIRECTV STREAM?

Grab popcorn and watch the Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys game on Fox with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ABC, ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys on Fubo?

Check out the Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys game on Fox with a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream all of the linear channels that stream NFL games; ABC, ESPN, NBC, and NFL Network.

Can you stream Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys on Hulu Live TV?

Watch the Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys game on Fox with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with its new Sports Add-On. You will also be able to stream ABC, ESPN, NBC, and NFL Network which carry NFL games.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV plus the Disney Bundle Free

Can you stream Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys on YouTube TV?

Enjoy the Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys game on Fox with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ABC, ESPN, NBC, and NFL Network, which carry all of the NFL games available on linear channels.

Can You Stream Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys on NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

If they are not airing the Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys game in your local market, you may be able to stream the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

Students can get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $109 or bundle it with NFL RedZone for $119.

Sign Up $349+ / month tv.youtube.com Save $50 off any Sunday Ticket package if you sign up before Sept. 19.

Can You Stream Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys on NFL+?

If the Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys game is airing in your local market, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with a seven-day free trial of NFL+ ($6.99 per month). You won’t be able to AirPlay or Cast it to your TV.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($11.99 per month), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends.