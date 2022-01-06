How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on January 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Arizona Coyotes face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Arizona Plus, and Fox Sports Arizona Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Chicago Blackhawks

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona Plus (previously Fox Sports Arizona Plus), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona Plus, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Blackhawks games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix and Chicago, you can stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Chicago Blackhawks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Blackhawks take on the Coyotes on 5-game skid

Chicago Blackhawks (11-17-5, seventh in the Central) vs. Arizona Coyotes (6-22-3, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the matchup against Arizona after losing five straight games.

The Coyotes are 5-12-1 against Western Conference opponents. Arizona averages 4.6 penalties per game, the most in the league. Liam O’Brien leads the team with 14 total penalties.

The Blackhawks are 5-9-3 in conference matchups. Chicago scores 2.2 goals per game, the least in the Western Conference. Alex DeBrincat leads them with 20 total goals.

In their last meeting on Nov. 12, Chicago won 2-1. Patrick Kane recorded a team-high 2 points for the Blackhawks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 10 goals and has 23 points. Phil Kessel has eight assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 20 goals and has 26 points. Jonathan Toews has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-7-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game with an .880 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 3-4-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Ryan Dzingel: day to day (upper body), Jakob Chychrun: day to day (upper body), Jay Beagle: out (covid-19).

Blackhawks: Kevin Lankinen: out (covid-19).