How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Live Online on January 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Arizona Coyotes face the Winnipeg Jets.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Winnipeg Jets

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona Plus (previously Fox Sports Arizona Plus), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona Plus, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Winnipeg Jets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix, you can stream Arizona Coyotes vs. Winnipeg Jets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview: Arizona hosts Winnipeg after Moser's 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (15-11-5, fifth in the Central) vs. Arizona Coyotes (6-21-3, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets visit Arizona after Janis Moser scored two goals in the Coyotes’ 8-7 shootout loss to the Sharks.

The Coyotes are 5-11-1 against conference opponents. Arizona averages 4.6 penalties per game, the most in the league. Liam O’Brien leads the team with 14 total penalties.

The Jets are 4-2-2 against the rest of their division. Winnipeg is 21st in the Western Conference with 33.4 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

Arizona beat Winnipeg 1-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 29.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moser leads the Coyotes with a plus-three in three games this season. Phil Kessel has nine assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 34 points, scoring 19 goals and registering 15 assists. Mark Scheifele has six goals over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-7-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game with an .870 save percentage.

Jets: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Christian Fischer: out (health protocols), Ryan Dzingel: day to day (upper body), Alex Galchenyuk: out (health protocols), Jakob Chychrun: day to day (upper body), Jay Beagle: out (covid-19).

Jets: David Gustafsson: day to day (lower-body), Evgeny Svechnikov: out (undisclosed), Blake Wheeler: out (knee).