How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online Without Cable on July 6, 2021: TV Channels

On Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (5-6, 4.01 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (5-7, 4.67 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks -123, Rockies +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies head to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

The Diamondbacks are 13-27 in home games in 2020. The Arizona pitching staff averages 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, Merrill Kelly leads them with a mark of 8.1.

The Rockies are 6-31 on the road. Colorado has a team on-base percentage of .308, led by C.J. Cron with a mark of .356.

The Rockies won the last meeting 4-3. Daniel Bard earned his second victory and Trevor Story went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for Colorado. Stefan Crichton registered his third loss for Arizona.

Live TV Streaming Option