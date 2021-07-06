 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online Without Cable on July 6, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (5-6, 4.01 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (5-7, 4.67 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks -123, Rockies +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies head to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

The Diamondbacks are 13-27 in home games in 2020. The Arizona pitching staff averages 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, Merrill Kelly leads them with a mark of 8.1.

The Rockies are 6-31 on the road. Colorado has a team on-base percentage of .308, led by C.J. Cron with a mark of .356.

The Rockies won the last meeting 4-3. Daniel Bard earned his second victory and Trevor Story went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for Colorado. Stefan Crichton registered his third loss for Arizona.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Arizona≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Arizona≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.