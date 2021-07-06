How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online Without Cable on July 6, 2021: TV Channels
On Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies
- When: Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (5-6, 4.01 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (5-7, 4.67 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)
LINE: Diamondbacks -123, Rockies +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies head to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
The Diamondbacks are 13-27 in home games in 2020. The Arizona pitching staff averages 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, Merrill Kelly leads them with a mark of 8.1.
The Rockies are 6-31 on the road. Colorado has a team on-base percentage of .308, led by C.J. Cron with a mark of .356.
The Rockies won the last meeting 4-3. Daniel Bard earned his second victory and Trevor Story went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for Colorado. Stefan Crichton registered his third loss for Arizona.
