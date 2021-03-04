How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Angels Spring Training on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

On Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Angels. The Spring Training game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports West and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Angels

In LA, the game is streaming on Fox Sports West (soon to be Bally Sports West), while in Arizona, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Arizona (soon to be Bally Sports Arizona). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports West or Fox Sports Arizona – this is your only option to stream Angels and Diamondbacks games on your local RSN all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option