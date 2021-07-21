How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online Without Cable on July 21, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chad Kuhl (3-5, 4.31 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (4-6, 5.35 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks -132, Pirates +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Pittsburgh will meet on Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks are 18-30 on their home turf. Arizona is hitting a collective batting average of .233 this season, led by Josh Rojas with an average of .265.

The Pirates have gone 15-33 away from home. Pittsburgh has a collective on-base percentage of .307, led by Adam Frazier with a mark of .386.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 11-6. J.B. Bukauskas notched his second victory and Josh VanMeter went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBI for Arizona. Austin Davis registered his first loss for Pittsburgh.